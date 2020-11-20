Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha’s Chai Pear Seasonal Returns

WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha announces the return of its seasonal fan-favorite flavor Chai Pear, hitting store shelves nationwide November 1, 2020.

Just ahead of National Pear Month (December), the must-have fall beverage that is not only refreshing with the juicy pear flavor, it is carefully crafted to perfection with seasonal flavor notes of warm cinnamon, honey and slight fennel sweetness creating the delicious Chai Spice Blend. You are sure to fall in love with Wild Tonic’s Chai Pear seasonal flavor.

The newest offering, Chai Pear, will be available in Wild Tonic’s environmentally friendly signature cobalt blue 16oz bottle in traditional non-alc Jun Kombucha, and sold at major retailers including Sprouts and Whole Foods, as well as e-commerce https://www.wildtonic.com. In addition, Wild Tonic is currently available on Instacart and Amazon, Favor, PostMates, Uber Eats, Holiday Wine Cellar, and many other retailers and beverage delivery services around the country. Distributed in 45 states, Wild Tonic can be found in natural health food stores, major retail chains, and exclusive restaurants and resorts.

While delicious on its own, WILD TONIC® is often used as a mixer cocktails and mocktails.

Try WILD TONIC’S signature Gingered Jun Pearbucha

8 oz. Wild Tonic® Chai Pear Jun Kombucha

1/4 cup of Pear Brandy

1 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tsp. honey dissolved in 1/8 cup hot water & muddled with 1 tsp. fresh ginger root

Strain Ginger root and honey mixture into highball glass with ice. Stir in remaining ingredients. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Not all Kombucha is created equally! What sets Wild Tonic apart from other kombucha on the market is It is crafted primarily with honey instead of cane sugar which produces a refreshing, delicate result, absent of a ‘vinegar’ bite common in traditional Kombucha. The initial brew of sustainably sourced tea and honey along with a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) is infused with organic fruits, herbs and botanicals to create the signature smooth taste. Wild Tonic contains prebiotics, probiotics, amino acids and antioxidants, without any artificial flavorings or sulfites.

WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha also comes in a variety flavors like its best sellers Raspberry Goji Rose + Blueberry Basil and offers traditional non-alc Jun Kombucha in 12/12oz cans for $29.99, Hard 5.6% ABV Kombucha 8/12oz cans for $29.99 and 16/12oz cans for $55.00. Non-alc is available to ship nationwide, Hard 5.6% ABV only available to direct ship in Arizona per state regulations.

“We always look forward to Chai Pear’s annual return and our fans do, too,” said founder Holly Lyman. “Nothing gets you in the spirit of the fall season more than the warm flavors of cinnamon and fennel!”

The WILD TONIC® story begins with an artist and her passion for innovation and creativity. Painter, Holly Lyman, worked with beeswax, an ancient medium known as encaustic, for many years until she discovered the art of fermentation. One day, her love of painting with beeswax transformed into working with honey, another labor of love created by the bees. As with many creative endeavors that sometimes spill into other forms of expression, Holly unexpectedly found herself fascinated with a rare ferment known as Jun. She brewed with this living culture day after day until several years and brew experiments later, WILD TONIC® Jun Kombucha was born!

For more information about Wild Tonic Jun Kombucha please visit www.wildtonic.com and follow them on instagram @DrinkWildTonic