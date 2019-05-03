Wild Tonic Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla Classic Hard Jun Available at L’Auberge de Sedona

COTTONWOOD, Az. – Wild Tonic Founder and Master Brewer Holly Lyman and L’Auberge de Sedona Chef Franck Desplechin are pleased to announce the result of their year-long collaboration Wild Tonic Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla Classic Jun & 5.6% ABV Hard Jun.

Holly Lyman commented “Rarely does a collaboration lead to a product that is pure magic, however, I believe that this new release of Wild Tonic Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla is precisely that. It was an honor to work with Chef Franck Desplechin and make his flavor concept come to life from these locally inspired ingredients! By honoring Oak Creek Canyon & the Verde Valley’s rich legacy of apple growing, celebrating one of the desert’s signature fruits—wild-harvested prickly pears from the foothills of Red Rock country—and finishing with delicate notes of vanilla, we have created a Jun experience with a vibration all its own. Recognized across the globe for its extraordinary beauty and unparalleled experiences, L’Auberge is a resort that truly embodies all that Sedona stands for. That said, it was an honor to create a WILD flavor that is co-branded with them!”

“We are very excited at L’Auberge de Sedona to offer the most innovative product of the year with our very own exclusive label,” announced Franck Desplechin. Wild Tonic Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla is the result of a world-class destination resort like L’Auberge de Sedona collaborating with the most amazing Kombucha makers in the United States, Wild Tonic . Innovation, creativity, many months of hard work, then tasting, tasting and tasting again resulted in the perfect synergy between two passionate individuals, the extraordinary Holly Lyman and myself. With Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla, you have this natural fermented tea made with sustainably-sourced honey and infused with local apples, local prickly pear, perfumed by the most subtle hint of vanilla. Not only is the taste is sublime, so too is the pour, it’s a veritable feast for the eyes! Whether you are experiencing Wild Tonic Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla at Cress on Oak Creek, at ETCH Kitchen/Bar, in your own private cottage, or on the beach, at L’Auberge, you are in the right place, at the right time and you just got to enjoy the moment!”

Wild Tonic Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla Classic and 5.6% ABV Hard Jun is available exclusively at L’Auberge de Sedona. Whether you are dreaming of visiting Sedona or planning your next return, there’s no time like the present to experience this unique manifestation of artistry, creativity and energy. Perhaps you will be among the first to enjoy Apple, Prickly Pear & Vanilla Bottomless Mimosas crafted with Wild Tonic ?

About Good Omen Bottling, LLC

At Wild Tonic, our passion is for pioneering cutting edge ferments in the world of Craft Brewing. Our award-winning Hard Jun Kombucha, along with our non-alcohol Jun, emanate mastery of the ancient art of fermentation with the unique use of sustainably sourced honey for an unparalleled signature smooth taste. We infuse exotic varietals of teas with organic fruits and botanicals to create light yet flavorful elixirs that promote an overall sense of wellbeing and elevated drinking experience. The effervescent nectar inside of each cobalt blue bottle is a crafted expression of our commitment to uncompromising quality, exceptional taste and conservation of the bee population for future generations. At Wild Tonic, we want you to feel good about what’s inside.

About L’Auberge de Sedona

L’Auberge de Sedona is one of the Southwest’s foremost luxury retreats. Nestled on the banks of Oak Creek in Sedona’s renowned Red Rock region, L’Auberge de Sedona features 62 luxury cottages, 21 traditional lodge-style guest rooms and a beautiful, stand-alone five-bedroom Creekhouse. Each of the property’s luxury Vista, Creek, Preferred Garden and Spa cottages include an outdoor, open-roof cedar shower, that allows guests to enjoy the warmth of rain-head shower water, while feeling refreshed from the cool outdoor air and enjoying the starry night views. The property boasts two creekside culinary concepts, Cress on Oak Creek and ETCH Kitchen & Bar, each offering a distinctive dining experience by Franck Desplechin, executive chef and director of food & beverage. The resort’s L’Apothecary Spa allows guests to become closer to the earth’s essential, native benefits through creating custom body care blends with local ingredients or interacting with the environment through earthing-inspired spa treatments.