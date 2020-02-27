Wild Leap Uses Experimental Hops in Latest Alpha Abstraction Release

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Wild Leap is releasing the eleventh edition in its signature Alpha Abstraction Double IPA series. Vol. 11 features experimental hop HBC 472, making it Wild Leap’s most experimental Alpha Abstraction yet.

The Alpha Abstraction series was created to explore hop varieties and experiment with different flavor profiles. Vol. 11 represents that more than any Alpha before it. With aromas of bourbon oak, berry and white grape, the flavors of this unique hop combine to create one of the most alluring Alpha Abstractions to date.

“We were attracted to the really unique profile that HBC 472 had, but it was so unusual we decided to do a test batch to see how well it would work with the fruity and citrusy characteristics of the Alpha Abstraction series,” says Chris Elliott, Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer. “The combination was amazing. We immediately knew we had Vol. 11!”

Like the volumes before it, Alpha Abstraction Vol. 11 is a double dry-hopped, juicy Double IPA. The experimental hop used in Vol. 11 complements the citrus notes associated with the Alpha Abstraction series.

As the first Alpha release of the decade, Vol. 11 is symbolic of the ride ahead. “With everything we do, we push ourselves to explore and bring new things to the table,” says Anthony Rodriguez, CEO and Co-Founder of Wild Leap. “Vol. 11 is a representation of that mentality.”

Alpha Abstraction Vol. 11 will be available for purchase in the Wild Leap tasting room as well as stores, bars and restaurants throughout Georgia this week!

For inquiries about Alpha Abstraction Vol. 11 or to request samples, email info@wildleap.com.

For More Information: wildleap.com/wild-leap-uses-experimental-hops-in-latest-alpha-abstraction-release/

