Wild Leap Releases Limited Edition IPA Commemorating International Women’s Day

LAGRANGE, Ga. — In honor of International Women’s Day, Wild Leap is releasing a limited edition double IPA created by women to celebrate women. Too Pure To Be Pink features a special blend of hops that were hand-selected by members of the Pink Boots Society. Brewed, canned and packaged with the hardworking women of Wild Leap, you can find this rare beer in your favorite bars, restaurants and stores this week!

The Pink Boots Society is a non-profit organization devoted to promoting the advancement of women in the beer industry, particularly in the craft beer industry. Wild Leap reached out to the Pink Boots Society after learning of their Collaboration Brew Day Initiative.

“With so many strong women forming the backbone of Wild Leap, it was important to us to develop a beer that celebrates these incredible women, and the timing was perfect.” says Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap’s co-founder and CFO. “The beer finished just in time to package on International Women’s Day!”

Inspired by the musical Grease, Too Pure To Be Pink is a tribute to the Pink Ladies. Known for their pink jackets and tough attitudes, the Pink Ladies played by their own rules. Much like the women of Wild Leap, the Pink Ladies were trailblazers.

Too Pure To Be Pink is a double IPA featuring the Pink Boots blend from YCH hops. Too Pure To Be Pink uses Loral, Azacca, El Dorado and Idaho Gem hops to bring its flavor to life. In style and in taste, this juicy IPA is unlike any other Wild Leap release.

Wild Leap’s support of the Pink Boots Society is geared toward empowering women in brewing through education. For every pound of the Pink Boots hop blend sold, a minimum of three dollars is donated to the Pink Boots Society scholarship fund. Find this extremely limited beer in the Wild Leap tasting room as well as stores, bars and restaurants throughout Georgia this week!

For More Information: wildleap.com/our-beers/too-pure-to-be-pink-double-ipa/

