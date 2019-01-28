Wild Leap to Release Alpha Abstraction Volume 5 Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga.— The fifth edition of Georgia’s favorite Double IPA series, Alpha Abstraction, hits the shelves the last week of January. Brewed with Nelson Sauvin hops, this Double IPA is sure to be as juicy as ever, and will be here just in time for the Big Game.

The Alpha Abstraction can artwork has become popular to Georgia craft beer drinkers. The ever changing buffalo has spanned from pop art to tie dye, and has become part of the buzz of each new release. Continuing on trend, the Vol. 5 artwork features a photograph of Krog Street Tunnel in the Old Fourth Ward. With a nod to the city where both Wild Leap Founders began their career, this can represents Atlanta in a vibrant, iconic way.

The Atlanta tunnel is known for its street art, representing the creative, ever changing side of the city. Like the tunnel, Alpha Abstraction has been a beer series that has allowed Wild Leap to be artistic and experimental with their beer. “First and foremost, we want to always make great beer,” shares Head Brewer Chris Elliott. “But beer is supposed to be fun, fresh, something that is ever changing. That is what the Alpha series has been for us – a way to mix things up, and try new hops.”

Speaking of new hops, Volume 5 is the first Alpha Abstraction to be brewed with Nelson Sauvin hops. In fact, it is the first Wild Leap beer that has ever been brewed with these hops. They are sourced out of New Zealand, and give the beer a subtle bitterness with a fresh fruit aroma that can resemble white wine, fresh gooseberry and tropical flavors.

While on the topic of fresh new flavors, Alpha Abstraction Volume 3 was recently awarded the Best New Double IPA by Beer Guys Radio, 2018 Readers Choice Awards.

“The response to the Alpha Abstraction series has been more than we could have hoped for, and we are extremely grateful,” says Co-Founder Rob Goldstein. “Volume 5 promises to be justas juicy as the first four, and we can not wait for you to try it!”

Like the first four volumes, Alpha Abstraction Vol. 5 will not be in the market long. For information about Wild Leap Brew Co., or to request samples for review, please reach out tomedia@wildleap.com.