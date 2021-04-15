Wild Leap Announces Gratuity + Giving Kitchen Partnership

Wild Leap is proud to announce Gratuity Light Beer is now in partnership with Giving Kitchen, a non-profit organization that provides financial support and community aid to food service workers during unforeseen hardship. For every purchase of Gratuity, Wild Leap is donating 10% of profits to Giving Kitchen effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Giving Kitchen, an organization we’ve admired for many years,” says Rob Goldstein, Wild Leap CMO and Co-Founder. “Many of us are veterans of the food service industry, and we’re grateful for the positive impact this organization is making, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to find a way to continuously contribute funds to Giving Kitchen, as their work is more important than ever. With this partnership, every bar, restaurant and retailer that carries Gratuity (and every customer that drinks it), will help raise funds for this amazing organization.”

Since its inception in 2013, Giving Kitchen provides struggling food service employees with crisis mitigation through monetary aid and community resources. In 2020 alone, over $780,000 in financial assistance was raised through grassroots efforts to positively impact the lives of food service workers and their families. With the Gratuity partnership, Wild Leap hopes to provide Giving Kitchen with funds to expand their efforts throughout Georgia and beyond.

“Giving Kitchen is proud to partner with Wild Leap on the release of Gratuity Light Beer. By purchasing this delicious craft option, consumers are directly impacting the lives of food service workers in crisis,” says Giving Kitchen Co-Founder, Marketing and Communications Director, Jen Hidinger-Kendrick. “We’re so grateful to our friends at Wild Leap for showing up for those that serve us every day. Giving Kitchen partner products like these let food service workers know their community has their backs in times of uncertainty.”

Gratuity Light Beer (4.2%) is a crisp, cold-conditioned light beer brewed with Pilsen malt and Czech Saaz hops for an approachable, refreshing taste. A staple of Wild Leap’s year-round craft beer offerings, Gratuity is available throughout the Southeast as 12 packs of 12 oz. cans, 1/6 barrel kegs and 1/2 barrel kegs.

