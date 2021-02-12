Wild Leap Announces Distribution Expansion to South Carolina

In its third year of operation, Wild Leap is proud to announce the expansion of its distribution to select markets in South Carolina. Wild Leap began distributing craft beer in the Southwest Georgia market in 2017 and has grown distribution to cover three states. Wild Leap’s craft beer and spirits will be available in Charleston, South Carolina and surrounding areas through Southern Eagle Distributing beginning today.

“Efforts to expand distribution have been more labor intensive with COVID-19 precautions and setbacks, but it’s definitely a labor of love!” says Anthony Rodriguez, Wild Leap’s CEO and Co-Founder. “The craft beer and spirits culture in Charleston is thriving and we’re thrilled to share our products with our South Carolinian fans.”

Wild Leap started as a small-town brewery with local distribution, but Co-Founders Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez had dreams to go bigger. In three short years, the independent, fast-growing brewery extended its product line to include craft spirits and is now available statewide in Georgia and select markets in Alabama and South Carolina.

“When looking at new potential markets for expansion, South Carolina was top of mind. Aside from the logistical appeals, we saw very high market growth potential,” says Goldstein, Wild Leap Co-Founder and CMO. “We have a pre-existent South Carolina fan-base and receive a high-influx of inquiries from both fans and retailers to extend distribution to the area. The fans made it an “easy” choice.”

The South Carolina distribution expansion comes on the heels of highly-esteemed industry acknowledgements and awards. After having three beers named as 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship medal winners, Wild Leap named 10 beers to The Beer Connoisseur’s “Top 100 Beers of 2020” and 5 beers to the “Top 10 Double IPAs” in the style category breakdown. The demand for Wild Leap craft beverages is gaining momentum.

Wild Leap beer, vodka and ready-to-drink cocktails are available in Charleston, South Carolina and surrounding areas through Southern Eagle Distributing starting today. For more information on exact locations, head to www.wildleap.com/find.

For more information: https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-announces-distribution-expansion-to-south-carolina/