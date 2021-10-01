LAGRANGE, Georgia – We’ve made it easy for our out-of-town fans to order your favorite Wild Leap beverages across the U.S., delivered directly to your door!
States Available for Wild Leap Direct Delivery:
Craft Beer & Craft Spirits
Alaska*
District of Columbia
Kentucky
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
N. Dakota
Craft Beer Only
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Vermont
Virginia
Craft Spirits Only
Hawaii*
*State/County Rules Apply
More states to be added soon! Be sure to check out our direct shipping details for more information.
For More Information:
https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-announces-direct-shipping-across-the-u-s/