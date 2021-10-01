Wild Leap Announces Direct Shipping Across the U.S.

LAGRANGE, Georgia – We’ve made it easy for our out-of-town fans to order your favorite Wild Leap beverages across the U.S., delivered directly to your door!

States Available for Wild Leap Direct Delivery:

Craft Beer & Craft Spirits

Alaska*

District of Columbia

Kentucky

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

N. Dakota

Craft Beer Only

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Vermont

Virginia

Craft Spirits Only

Hawaii*

*State/County Rules Apply

More states to be added soon! Be sure to check out our direct shipping details for more information.

For More Information:
https://www.wildleap.com/wild-leap-announces-direct-shipping-across-the-u-s/

