Wild Leap and TrimTab Brewing Collaborate on Coco Flamingo Double IPA

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Wild Leap Brew Co. and TrimTab Brewing are thrilled to announce the release of their first collaboration beer, Coco Flamingo Double IPA. This announcement is an exciting milestone for both breweries — this is Wild Leap’s first collaboration project with another brewery, and is the first collaborative beer TrimTab has made with a Georgia brewery.

As new craft breweries, Wild Leap and TrimTab have both made aggressive introductions into the national beer community. TrimTab was voted Best Brewery in Birmingham, their flagship sour brought home a GABF medal, and their Original 006 IPA was ranked as a top beer in the country by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine, Thrillist, and Forbes within the last year. Wild Leap was recently named Best New Brewery in the USA Today.

“We have been loving the beers coming out of the Alabama beer scene lately and TrimTab is definitely one of our favorites,” shared Chris Elliott, Wild Leap’s Chief Brewing Officer. “We have like-minded crews and think similarly in the way we like to make beer. From the beginning, this has been a great fit.”

TrimTab CEO Harris Stewart stated, “TrimTab lives by a culture of innovation, and Wild Leap is completely aligned in that mission. We both believe in following our own creative voice, putting quality first, and having a damn good time while we do it. This collaboration was the most natural thing in the world, and we can’t wait to share it with the world!”

Both of these breweries have become known for juicy and expressive IPAs. The Coco Flamingo Double IPA, a hazy, tropical double IPA with a unique flavor profile, is a natural spin-off of the two breweries’ style and craftsmanship. With a blend of tangerine, key lime, and toasted coconut, Coco Flamingo will take you straight to the islands!

“Alongside the fresh fruit elements, the Sabro and Lotus hops embody the strong toasted coconut and orange, fruit punch flavor profiles in this beer,” explained Luke Garner, head brewer of TrimTab. “Without being sweet, it is the perfect marriage of a double IPA and a pina colada.”

Along with their similarities in brewing style, TrimTab and Wild Leap both share fun, bright, creative styles. The Coco Flamingo can is no different, featuring vivid colors that epitomize the relaxed, optimistic styles that both breweries embody.

For both Wild Leap and TrimTab fans, this beer will be available in Georgia the last week ofJune, and in Alabama and Tennessee the first week of July. Both breweries will also hold on-premise collaborative events a select craft beer retailers, featuring a number of their own offerings in addition to their lovechild – Coco Flamingo. Like all good things, it won’t last long, somake sure to grab it while you can!

About Trim Tab

Dedicated to celebrating small sources of big change, TrimTab focuses on modern IPA’s, fruited sours, and experimental stouts. Voted Best Brewery, located in Birmingham, AL, TrimTab Brewing began with an idea. We are inspired by the possibility that we all have the capacity to change the world with the things we can affect; that you can “Create A World You Love!” Located in Birmingham, Alabama we focus on expressive IPAs, experimental stouts, and fruited sours. For more information please visit trimtabbrewing.com

About Wild Leap

Formed by friends and innovators, Wild Leap Brew Co. is dedicated to delighting customers with approachable, easy-drinking and handcrafted beverages in an atmosphere that’s always easy-going and enjoyable. Recently named Best New Brewery in the U.S. by USA Today. You could say, when it comes to beer, we’re raising the bar. For more information, please visit wildleap.com.