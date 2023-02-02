Wild Heaven Beer Announces New Flavors & Package Re-Design For Emergency Drinking Beer

ATLANTA, Georgia – For 2023, Wild Heaven Beer announces new flavors and a packaging redesign for flagship Emergency Drinking Beer’s fruit-flavored variants. Emergency Drinking Beer’s first offshoot, made with fresh squeezed watermelon juice, had a sensational debut during the summer of 2016 and has appeared each summer since to the delight of its many fans. The “EDB Seasonal” calendar was later filled in with a winter Citrus blend, a spring Tropical blend, and an autumn Peach blend, with each can featuring a colored gradient design representing the fruit blend found inside.

This year the EDB Seasonal calendar includes the debut of Black Cherry (January), the return of Tropical (April) and Watermelon (June), and the debut of Ruby Red Grapefruit (September) with new can designs emphasizing the iconic yellow EDB can accentuated with colorful fruit illustrations. The new Bart Sasso design, riffing on the original Alvin Diec can, represents a new era for these innovative line extensions.

REFRESHED EMERGENCY DRINKING BEER CAN DESIGNS

Each EDB seasonal blend uses fresh juices and purees and no flavor extracts or artificial flavors. Building off the light, crisp Emergency Drinking Beer base, these super-refreshing beers are neither overly sweet nor sour.

Emergency Drinking Beer seasonals and all other Wild Heaven beers, including Sunburst IPA, ATL Easy IPA, WhiteBlackbird Saison, and Euro-Style Pilsner, are available from Georgia Crown Distributing (Georgia), Alabama Crown Distributing (Alabama), Best Brands (Tennessee), and Bear Island (South Carolina).

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup, including Emergency Drinking Beer and Sunburst IPA and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery, a causal kitchen and restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom, and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline.

For More Information:

https://wildheavenbeer.com