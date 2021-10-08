Wild Heaven Beer Announces Collaboration With The Cork Bros

ATLANTA, Georgia – Wild Heaven Beer, Georgia’s 4th oldest production craft brewery, has teamed up with Atlanta-based strategic content creators, The Cork Bros, for a unique beer collaboration called DoppelDiggity Doppelbock. A German-style Doppelbock made with a traditional Ghanaian street food called ‘Kelewele’—fried super-ripe plantain with strong flavors of cloves, ginger, and African spices, DoppelDiggity marks the first collaboration between the two entities.

“Its beautiful and unique flavor immediately transports the taster back to the Sekondi streets I grew up on,” says Michael Corkrum of The Cork Bros. “Expect playful tropical plantain and clove notes in the nose. Deep earthy spices mesh with aromatic and toasted malts that complement well the round vanilla and ginger tones. Finishes clean with lingering island flavors,” continues Wild Heaven Brewmaster, Eric Johnson.Beginning Friday, October 8, 2021, DoppelDiggity will be available as a limited draft-only taproom preview at both Wild Heaven locations (Avondale Estates, West End). Additionally, the Wild Heaven executive team, with The Cork Bros, will be at the West End location for an invite-only VIP launch event to discuss how they came together with Wild Heaven to make DoppelDiggity Doppelbock for Atlanta.

This rich and complex beer launch comes just in time for cooler weather in Atlanta. Look for a larger barrel-aged release which will take place sometime in 2022 (between 6-12 months from now). The barrel-aged version will be finished in 500ml cork and cage bottles at both Wild Heaven taproom locations and available in market to the Atlanta metro area via Georgia Crown Distributing.

ABOUT WILD HEAVEN

Wild Heaven Beer was founded in 2010 and operates two Georgia brewery and taproom locations. Its original Avondale Estates location produces Wild Heaven’s core lineup, including Emergency Drinking Beer, and features a taproom and large patio. Wild Heaven’s West End Brewery & Gardens opened in 2019 and features an experimental small-batch brewery, an American pub fare restaurant, two event spaces, a taproom, and a large patio overlooking the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline in the Lee + White Development.

ABOUT THE CORK BROS

The Cork Bros, also known as “Your Dawg Diggities,” have taken the Atlanta marketing scene by storm through unforgettable events and cinematic visuals that tell a compelling story.

For More Information:

https://wildheavenbeer.com