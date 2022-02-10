Wild Basin Hard Seltzer Launches Tea Mix Pack for National Distribution

LONGMONT, Colorado – If you thought seltzer flavors couldn’t get any wilder, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer has news for you: the Colorado-based seltzer company has launched its new Tea Mix Pack, a variety 12-pack including four new seltzers with unprecedented flavor combinations. Made with real tea and blended with natural fruit flavors, the Wild Basin Tea Pack is now on shelves nationwide.

Wild Basin Marketing Manager Sarah Stanoch said, “In our Tea Pack, mango, pineapple, peach and lemonade perfectly complement tea flavors to create invigorating and unique combinations. There’s nothing typical about this tea.”

These refreshing, fruited iced-tea seltzers in four varieties taste like a trailside picnic. Boldly brewed and steeped in flavor, iced tea has never tasted like this. Load up your pack with these intrepid tea flavors:

Mango Black: Hit the trail with juicy, tropical mango, perfectly paired with strongly brewed black tea for fruity flavors and a dry finish.

Tea & Lemonade: The perfect tea-and-tart combination to take you from the front porch, to the golf course, to the trailhead.

Pineapple White: In search of bubbly refreshment? Look no further than this combination of sweet, ripe pineapple and delicate, floral white tea.

Peach Green: Herbal, slightly grassy green tea flavors support ripe peach in this spritzy stunner. Your new favorite trail buddy.

At 100 calories and 5% ABV, you can take Wild Basin Tea Mix Pack wherever you roam.

About Wild Basin Hard Seltzer

Crafted and canned at Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Hard Seltzer was the first nationally distributed craft hard seltzer. Every 12 oz. can of Wild Basin is gluten free, vegan and contains just 1 g carb. Available in a range of effervescent, contemporary flavors, Wild Basin is designed for craft drinkers who value the outdoors and living an active lifestyle. A portion of proceeds from each Mix Pack sale goes toward Can’d Aid to support river and beach cleanups nationwide.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. PRESS CONTACTSarah Stanoch

For More Information:

https://www.wildbasinhardseltzer.com/#