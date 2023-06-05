Whole Foods Market Adds Grüvi to Their Non-Alcoholic Beer Selection in Select Stores

Grüvi, a line of award-winning non-alcoholic social beverages led by dynamic brother and sister duo, is now available at over one hundred Whole Foods Market locations, increasing their retail presence in key national markets.

Grüvi launched in 2019 and was one of the first non-alcoholic beverage brands in the game, and continues to be a trailblazer in the non-alcoholic industry, paving the way for a hangover free tomorrow. With exceptional craft taste, innovative wine and beer flavors, and a wide variety, Grüvi can be enjoyed for every moment without any regrets, or trade-offs. Grüvi is the only non-alcoholic brand to be an award-winner in both the beer and wine categories.

“As consumers demand more alcohol-free options, we’re excited to bring Grüvi to shelves at Whole Foods Market,” said Grüvi co-founder Anika Sawni. “Our mission at Grüvi is to normalize alcohol-free beverages and expanding into Whole Foods Market is a huge milestone on that journey. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Whole Foods Market and ready to make Grüvi more accessible to customers across the country.

This expansion further grows the retail presence of the Best Non-Alcoholic Beer in the World at the 2022 World Beer Cup Awards, Grüvi’s Golden Lager. With a hint of honey, a touch of bitterness, gluten-reduced, and just 60 calories per serving, this is a national favorite. Grüvi’s additional selection of beer includes Juicy IPA and Mocha Nitro Stout and are available in Colorado, California, Washington, Idaho, Minnesota, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Florida.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in the demand for sober-curious alternatives in the beverage market that is not slowing down,” says Mary Guiver, Whole Foods Market’s global senior category merchant for beer and spirits. “Whole Foods Market is on a mission to provide quality options in this space for our customers and excited to launch Grüvi on shelves as a new and innovative non-alcoholic option.”

To celebrate Grüvi’s expansion into 100+ Whole Foods Market retailers, Whole Foods Market will be running a promo on Grüvi’s non-alcoholic beer during June and July.

About Grüvi

Grüvi is now sold in 3,500 retail locations across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, including Total Wine & More, BevMo, Safeway, Target, Whole Foods Market, and more. Customers can visit Grüvi’s store locator to find retailers carrying their non-alcoholic beverages near them. Grüvi is also available nationally direct-to-consumer on getgruvi.com.

https://www.getgruvi.com