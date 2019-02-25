White Street Brewing Co. to Release Relaxession Session IPA

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — White Street Brewing Co. is excited to introduce Relaxession to their year-round Main Street Series, available in 12 oz. bottles and on draft beginning in March.

Relaxession is a brilliant Session IPA crafted to keep people in motion. The Citra, Centennial and Simcoe dry hop additions offer fresh citrus and resin aromas that are highlighted by the light malt base. At only 4.5 percent ABV, Relaxession is the perfect partner for whatever you find yourself doing to unwind from the daily grind.

This Session IPA first appeared in White Street’s taproom as a limited release last summer. The brewers used the original 10bbl brewhouse (known at White Street as the “Playground”) to create something they could drink to relax after shift. Because everyone relaxes in their own way, the brewers wanted to craft a beer that complimented whatever they were doing. Relaxession’s artwork showcases some of the brewers’ hobbies: fishing, grilling and camping but the beer also tastes just as great in front of the television with some wings.

“We are excited to be adding another great beer to our lineup,” said Dino Radosta, White Street’s founder. “All of the beers in the Main Street Series are approachable, balanced, but most importantly, flavorful. They just taste great. Relaxession is a full-bodied, great tasting Session IPA and a perfect fit in our award-winning family.”

Relaxession is hitting shelves and taps across North Carolina in March. To stay up to date on release events or to find the closest six pack of Relaxession, check White Street’s website or download the White Street App from your App Store.