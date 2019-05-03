White Lion Brewing to Open Summer Beer Garden

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — White Lion Brewing Company, currently in the process of building its brewery in Springfield at 1500 Main Street, is excited to offer a new experience with the opening of its Summer Beer Garden in the heart of downtown Springfield. The Beer Garden is set to run from Wednesday, May 22 through Saturday, August 31 in Tower Square Park located at 1477 Main Street.  This new installation provides an opportunity to expand upon what Food and Wine Magazine dubbed a top beer garden in the country.  The brewery’s highly recognized White Lion Wednesday will kick off each week with an array of beer, cider, and wine offerings, live music, creative food options and family activities.

A growing list of special activities throughout the summer include:

  • Musical acts such as Feel Good Drift, The Buddy McEarns Band, Party of 2, Eric Paquette and the Standing Bear Band featuring Tom
    Shields
  • Comedians like Shuli Egar from the Howard Stern Show
  • Creative Food Offerings like Cousins Maine Lobster as seen on Shark Tank
  • Pooch Pool Parties in the Park
  • Monthly Beer Garden Book Club
  • Bounce House, Face Painting, Family Days
  • Glow in the Park
  • Western MA Beer Week

Business partner Ashley Clark shared: “We are delighted to expand our seasonal programing across the street from the brewery. We receive daily inquiries about White Lion Wednesday, and this new holistic approach will incorporate events centered on the community and designed to be family friendly.”

White Lion’s Summer Beer Garden will operate on the corner of Bridge and Main Street Wednesday through Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.  Follow White Lion Brewing on all social media platforms for ongoing updates.  Interested vendors, community organizations and businesses are encouraged to reach out at info@whitelionbrewing.com for more information.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brew Talks SAVOR 2019
Brew Talks SAVOR 2019

Washington, DC ● May 17, 2019

Register Now
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019
Cannabis Forum Summer 2019

New York, NY ● June 14, 2019

Register Now
Brew Talks GABF 2019
Brew Talks GABF 2019

Denver, CO ● October 4, 2019

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 4 + 5, 2019

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.