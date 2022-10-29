White Labs Debuts Purepitch Next Generation Innovations In Homebrew Size

New Homebrew Size Features Resealable Cap and Double the Cell Count for Foolproof Fermentation for Small-Scale and Homebrewers

SAN DIEGO – Bringing the innovation of PurePitch Next Generation (PPNG) packaging to home and small-scale professional brewers, White Labs has reimagined its homebrew size yeast to feature a resealable cap, exceptional breathability, double the pitch rate and verifiable quality at a value brewers will love.

From the industry’s first pitchable liquid yeast to a complete revolution in the way it’s propagated and packaged, White Labs brings 27 years of exploration and innovation to its newest creation, PurePitch Next Generation (PPNG) Homebrew, delivering verifiable quality and consistency in easy-to-use packaging specifically for homebrewers.

The new packaging includes a resealable cap, meaning an end to sanitizing scissors or separating packaging layers before pitching, while also allowing for storage of any unused yeast; optimal off-gassing with White Labs proprietary fused two-layer film designed for one-way off-gassing to reduce product inflation and maintain yeast health; and double the cell count – 7.5 million cells/mL per 5 gallons – in a no-starter-needed modular size.

“Homebrew is where White Labs began, and while we’ve continued to expand our range of products and packages over the last 27 years through our tireless spirit of innovation, we wanted to ensure we were keeping smaller brewers in mind when expanding our PurePitch Next Generation innovations to homebrewers,” saysChris White, founder and CEO of White Labs. “While this product is intended for homebrewers, we put the same rigorous quality standards into every batch, which results in professional quality yeast that can be used by professional and homebrewers alike.”

As with all White Labs products, complete transparency in quality control data, including precise cell counts, cultivation date, strain information and usage instructions, is available on-demand through a QR code on every package of PPNG Homebrew. A new custom online pitch rate calculator, available at yeastman.com, allows brewers to dial in a pitching rate for any batch for foolproof fermentation or guidance in adjusting the pitching rate to brewer preference.

PurePitch Next Generation Homebrew is available today in White Labs’ best-selling yeast strain, WLP001 — California Ale Yeast — at yeastman.com and at select retailers, with more strains expected to be added soon. Nano packs, featuring five homebrew-size yeasts, will also be available for purchase for smaller operations or pilot brewing programs.

Consistently offering the most?verifiably superior yeast?available, PPNG Homebrew uses White Labs patented FlexCell process to propagate yeast with no exposure to the environment, ensuring quality and purity in every package. The new homebrew size and increased yeast viability offer improved shelf life and less waste. Packages feature dates when yeast was made, rather than just when it was packaged, to ensure consumers’ confidence in the products’ freshness and viability.

“When we launched PurePitch Next Generation for professional brewers, providing the most consistent yeast on the market, we promised homebrewers we’d continue exploring how to bring the most superior yeast and foolproof fermentation on a smaller scale, without compromising on quality,” says Neva Parker, vice president of operations at White Labs. “We’ve delivered on our promise and have been able to up the ante by providing a pro-level pitching rate – 7.5 million cells/mL – that offers homebrewers double the pitch without doubling their costs.”

For more information on PurePitch Next Generation Homebrew or White Labs, visitwww.whitelabs.com.

About White Labs

For 27 years, White Labs has been committed to cultivating community and continually pushing the brewing industry forward by delivering verifiably consistent and tested liquid yeast as well as fermentation products, analysis and education to help professionals and enthusiasts alike craft the best beer, wine, kombucha, cider, mead, hard seltzer and spirits possible. For more information, visit WhiteLabs.com.