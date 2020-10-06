White Labs’ Better Haze Ahead IPA and 10° P Pilsner Now Available in Cans

SAN DIEGO– The pioneering liquid yeast and fermentation company, White Labs, first started packaging its beer this past July and is now releasing two new beers Better Haze Ahead IPA and 10° P Pilsner.

Better Haze Ahead IPA showcases the perfect balance between yeast and hops. Hazy IPAs utilize yeast strains and new-world hops that produce aroma reminiscent of citrus and tropical fruit; the two ingredients harmonize into an easy-drinking beer. Brewed with WLP518 Opshaug Kviek ale yeast, the higher fermentation temperature promotes prominent tropical aromas and a dry finish. Brewed with WLP066 London Fog ale yeast, the strain creates a soft mouthfeel and citrus-like esters while accentuating the hop character.

10° P Pilsner is White Labs’ version of a Czech-style pale lager and is highly quaffable due to its dry, crisp finish. WLP802 Czech Budejovice lager yeast produces a dry beer that accentuates bitterness, while WLP830 German lager yeast creates a clean profile with subtle hop character alongside maltiness.

“Bringing the experience of White Labs Brewing Co. to consumers’ homes is so important to us. It keeps us connected to our community,” stated JoAnne Carilli-Stevenson, Head of Business Development. “Canning our beer is just one way that White Labs continues to adapt and innovate. While we are operating under this unique pandemic circumstance, we have not strayed from our company mission despite the challenges presented.”

Better Haze Ahead IPA and 10° P Pilsner are available in a mixed four-pack of 16-ounce cans. Each four-pack will have two beers, each with the different yeast strains. Better Haze Ahead IPA features WLP066 London Fog Ale yeast and WLP518 Opshaug Kveik Ale yeast. 10° P Pilsner features WLP802 Czech Budejovice Lager yeast and WLP830 German Lager yeast. The beers will be for sale directly through the company’s Tasting Room in San Diego, Kitchen and Tap in Asheville, North Carolina, and for shipment to California and North Carolina through their yeastman on-line store.

About White Labs Brewing Co

White Labs Brewing Co. is part of White Labs, Inc., an international company headquartered in San Diego, California that provides liquid yeast, fermentation products, services, analysis, and education to professionals and enthusiasts alike. In 2012 they opened their San Diego Tasting Room and expanded their footprint in 2017 with White Labs Kitchen & Tap at their Asheville location. White Labs Brewing Co. is dedicated to educating consumers about the impact of yeast and fermentation on food and beverage. They stand at the intersection of science and craft.

For More Information:

https://www.whitelabsbrewingco.com/better-haze-ahead