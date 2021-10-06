Whisper Creek Launches Spiked Coffee Cocktails

Nashville, TN – The multi-award-winning, Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, a spirit brand of Pennington Distilling Company, announces launch of new product—Whisper Creek Spiked Coffee cocktails. Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, a rich, creamy Liqueur made with Tennessee whiskey, is now mixed with real cold brew coffee, combined in a ready-to-drink coffee cocktail.

With as much caffeine as a cup of coffee and as spirited as shot of Tennessee Whiskey, Whisper Creek Spiked Coffee is a “Little can with a lot of kick”. Whisper Creek Spiked Coffee is available in Original and Mocha flavors.

Jeff and Jenny Pennington, the husband-and-wife creators of this unique, flavorful drink, state “Fans have been pouring Whisper Creek into their coffee for years and we found the perfect cold brew for our Spiked Coffee cocktails. The earthy bite of the coffee balances perfectly with the smoothness of the sipping cream. Whisper Creek Spike Coffee cocktails can be enjoyed from the can or poured over ice.”

PRODUCT DETAILS:

12.5% ALC/VOL (25 PROOF) | 200 ml CANS | 4 PACKS

Original & Mocha Flavors

MSRP $11.99-$14.99 for a 4-pack

Also in stores, Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream lovers can purchase a special holiday gift package that includes a 750 ml bottle of Whisper Creek, two special Whisper Creek coffee mugs, and several tasty drink recipes on the box.

About Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream

Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream, the first all-American version of what is often called “Irish” cream, is produced by Pennington Distilling Company and true to its Southern roots it is distilled in Nashville, TN.

Unlike mainstream cream liqueurs, which use a white liquor base, Whisper Creek features premium-aged, charcoal-mellowed Tennessee whiskey which is made by Pennington Distilling Company on-site as well. Much of what we taste in each sip of Whisper Creek are layers of fig, sorghum, persimmon, and pecan, dominated by notes intrinsic to whiskey itself – caramel, vanilla, and burnt molasses.

Jenny Pennington took inspiration from the rich history woven throughout Tennessee whiskey production to design the Whisper Creek bottle: a silhouette modeled after a classic milk bottle and the notorious shape of a moonshine jug. Subtle curves represent the fluidity, smoothness, and feminine appeal of Whisper Creek, while authentic Tennessee whiskey appeals to a more rugged side. Both the packaging and logo hearken back to an earlier time and are at once nostalgic and au courant.

Best tasted on the rocks to experience the full and complex flavors, Whisper Creek® Tennessee Sipping Cream also makes a wonderful addition to coffee, cocktails, over ice cream for a delicious, sweet treat, or as an ingredient in desserts like bread pudding. Pastry chefs nationwide are now using Whisper Creek® in their dessert menus to add a unique depth of flavor to their dishes.

Flavors include Whisper Creek Original, Mocha, Peanut Butter Chocolate, and Pumpkin Spice. Whisper Creek is 20% Alc/Vol (40 Proof)

About Pennington Distilling Company

Pennington Distilling Company was founded in 2011 in Nashville, Tennessee by husband-and-wife team, Jeff and Jenny Pennington. Located in the heart of their hometown, the Pennington’s have personally crafted the finest in Tennessee Whiskey, vodka, and sipping cream.

From hand-selecting local farmers, gathering the best non-GMO grain, and remaining committed to “grain to glass“, to aging whiskey in oak barrels, combined with unique and flavorful spirit recipes, the Pennington Distilling Company brands are not only fan loved but also award-winning. The brands have garnered over 69 awards to date in competitions such as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the International Wine and Spirits Competition, SIP Awards, Beverage Tasting Institute/Tastings.com Awards, and the American Distilling Institute Awards.

For almost ten years, Pennington Distilling Company has worked diligently to bring the finest alcoholic beverages to the ever-changing and highly competitive spirits industry. The Pennington Distilling Company family of brands includes three proprietary mash bills: Davidson Reserve Tennessee Straight Sour Mash Whiskey®, Davidson Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey®, and Davidson Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey®. Davidson Reserve Four Grain® and Davidson Reserve Genesis® are both Tennessee Straight Bourbon whiskeys created by blending small batches of these mash bills together.

Pennington Distilling Company also produces Pickers Original Vodka® with additional fruit-infused flavors including Blueberry, Blood Orange, and Pineapple; Pickers Unplugged Vodka Soda® in assorted low calorie, zero carbohydrate, and gluten-free flavors; Pickers Crafted Cocktails® in assorted flavors; Whisper Creek Tennessee Sipping Cream® (Cream Liqueur made with Tennessee Whiskey) available in Original®, Mocha, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Pumpkin Spice; and Walton’s Finest Vodka®, which is named after Jenny’s father and made with 100% Tennessee red winter wheat.

For More Information:

