WestFax Brewing Company to Open 2nd Location in Colorado Springs

LAKEWOOD, Colorado – WestFax Brewing Company announces the purchase of the former Weldwerks location in Colorado Springs, CO. Construction has begun and they are anticipating an August 2023 opening. Happy to join the Colorado Springs Community and Beer Community, this location will serve as a second taproom bringing all of their great West Colfax Brews to the city of Colorado Springs. Nestled on the West Side in Old Colorado City and located just off of Hwy 24 to Manitou Springs with cross streets of 31st and Colorado Avenue. This location is in the epicenter of a buzzing area that hosts prime shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and more on a historic street. The 3078 Square Foot second location that includes a rooftop patio and a 1500 square foot beer garden will be a taproom to start offering all of the Lakewood location beers. The heated rooftop patio boasts amazing views of pikes peak and the surrounding mountains and has ample space for events and gatherings. The lot adjacent to the building was also purchased to serve as a parking lot.

For More Information:

