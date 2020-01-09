Western Spirits Beverage Company New Ready-to-Drink Beverage Division Announces New Hire

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Spirits Beverage Company has named Michael Dempsey as the Chief Commercial Officer for their newly formed Ready-to-Drink Beverage division.

Mr. Dempsey, formerly Executive Vice President of Sales for Ennoble Beverages and their line of RTD malt-based cocktails, will be responsible for developing launch strategies for Western Spirits Ready-to-Drink beverages.

Joining Mike Glennon, who was recently hired as the VP of Sales for the Western Spirits Ready-to-Drink Beverages, Mr. Dempsey will work alongside with Mr. Glennon to assist in the building of the distributor network for these new products.

Prior to his tenure at Ennoble Beverages, Mr. Dempsey was the Vice President & General Manager at Mark Anthony Brands/American Vintage Spirits. He lead both the re-introduction of TGI Friday Spirits based RTD’s and the introduction of Mark Anthony Crafted Spirits import business. In addition, Mr. Dempsey lead the growth of Mark Anthony Brands/Mike’s Hard Lemonade’s convenience channel business including the successful launch and development of the Mike’s Harder line. Prior to that, Michael was part of the initial launch and growth of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in 2000. As an industry veteran, Mr. Dempsey also worked at Infinite Spirits, Pete’s Brewing Company and Johnson Brothers Distributing/Gallo Division.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join the Western Spirits team,” noted Tim Livesay, President of Western Spirits. “With having a successful history in the Ready-to-Drink industry, Mike will be a key member of our new Ready-to-Drink division at Western Spirits.”

Western Spirits Beverage Company currently produces a number of spirits brands – Bird Dog Whiskey, Calumet Farm Bourbon Whiskey, Sam Houston Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Twenty Grand Vodka and Lexington Bourbon. The Spirits division is run by Wade McKasson, VP of Sales – Spirits Division. Mr. McKasson has been a member of the Western Spirits Sales team for over nine years. All Western Spirits brands are available nationwide.

For more information, please contact Western Spirits at info@westernspirits.com

For More Information: westernspirits.com