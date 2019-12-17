Westbound & Down Brewing Company to Begin Canning Core Offerings

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fresh off its Midsize Brewpub of the Year recognition at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival, Westbound & Down Brewing Company announced this week the release of new cans and distribution beyond Idaho Springs

Westbound & Down will begin canning Colorado Pale Ale, a beer brewed to be enjoyed on outdoor mountain excursions; Westbound Double IPA, one of the company’s recent GABF medal winners; and Chicago Peaks Kolsch, originally a collaboration with Bierstadt Lagerhouse; named for the surrounding Chicago Peaks that include Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt. Fans can celebrate these new cans at Westbound & Down on Friday, December 20 at the official can release at the Idaho Springs brewpub. Cans will also be available on December 21 at The Cultural Center, Westbound & Down’s shared barrel cellar in Northwest Denver.

These popular brands from the brewery will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz cans to-go from Westbound & Down’s Idaho Springs brewpub location, and at Westbound General that will open in 2020. There will be an announcement in coming weeks about this new provisions store.

“We have always wanted to can our products,” says Jake Gardner, Westbound & Down’s Head Beer Drinker. “The marketplace might be crowded, but there is always more room for excellent beer. We want to drink our beers on the go, and there seems to be a market for crushable beers in a can.”

Culture Beverage, an affiliate wholesaler partner of Shelton Brothers Importers, will pick up Westbound & Down’s kegged and bottled brands in 2020. Westbound & Down’s canned brands will be available in very limited quantities outside of its Idaho Springs brewpub and Westbound General locations.

About Westbound & Down Brewing Company

Westbound & Down Brewing Company runs a small brewpub in Idaho Springs, CO that prides itself in brewing well-executed beers in a wide array of beer styles to pair with great food. Brewed with a bit of Rocky Mountain air and served with a side of fresh powder, Westbound and Down’s beers have been awarded multiple accolades since their opening in 2015. In 2018, Westbound & Down and Amalgam launched The Cultural Center, a shared barrel cellar and tasting room celebrating the art and exploration of mixed culture fermentation with an emphasis on barrel-aged saisons and sour ales. In 2020, Westbound & Down will add the Westbound General store to its family of craft beer destination places in Colorado. Find the company online at westboundanddown.com.

