West Sixth Brewing to Open Mexican-inspired Food Truck, West Sixth Cantina

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, announced the newest member of its diverse retail family: West Sixth Cantina, a Mexican-inspired food truck.

Featuring burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and Mexican-inspired dishes, the West Sixth Cantina will have its primary residence at the West Sixth Farm, a 120-acre property and taproom supported by loyal regulars and a steady stream of agrotourism.

“We’ve been fortunate to see a few years of rapid growth at the farm, and we started thinking about ways to enhance the experience for our customers there,” said Jesse Brasher, Director of Retail Operations, West Sixth Brewing. “Beer will always be our primary focus, but our community and customers are close behind, and we know that a full, fun weekend at the farm is made even better with food to pair with our Kentucky-proud beer. We realized that even with our various food truck partners and friends, providing a reliable and consistent source of something to eat is one of our biggest challenges.”

Although West Sixth Cantina will live primarily at West Sixth Farm, the plan is to fill the schedule with visits to West Sixth’s Louisville location, West Sixth NuLu. Throughout the event season, the team plans to make appearances at select Kentucky events and festivals, with occasional visits to the main West Sixth taproom & brewery in Lexington.

“We’ll continue our strong and focused relationships with our food truck partners,” continued Brasher. “For us, this is a decision about a way to further enhance the experience of our customers, and we’re really excited about it.”

West Sixth Cantina plans on sourcing locally-grown Kentucky ingredients where possible, and highlighting their dishes with seasonal herbs and veggies grown right on the Farm.

West Sixth is in the process of hiring a great kitchen crew that will thrive on the day to day movement that the Cantina’s schedule will necessitate, with a plan to officially open with pop-up experiences at the West Sixth Farm in February. A full schedule of appearances will follow in the spring.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating a taproom in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, a Louisville taproom in the NuLu neighborhood, and a taproom in the Box Park development in Newport, KY. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high quality creative beers, making positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team.

For More Information:

https://www.westsixth.com