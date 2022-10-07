West Sixth Brewing Releases Its First-Ever Canned Cider

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, has announced the release of their first-ever canned hard cider, West Sixth House Cider.

While this will be the first time West Sixth is releasing a canned hard cider into the market, it is by no means their first attempt at a hard cider. West Sixth House Cider is the culmination of multiple test batches both at the 3 BBL system at West Sixth NuLu, in Louisville, as well as on the 15 BBL system at the brewery’s flagship location in Lexington.

‘We’ve been tossing around the concept of a hard cider for a long time,’ said Kelly Hieronymus, Marketing and Creative Director, West Sixth Brewing. ‘After a lot of trialing and tasting by our talented brewing team, we feel really good about the results and we’re excited to officially launch our first canned hard cider into the Kentucky market.’

West Sixth House Cider has a white wine-like taste and carries notes of white grape and pear, alongside crisp apple, with a dry and effervescent finish. At 5% ABV, it makes for a light, refreshing drink that will offer something decidedly different to West Sixth fans and new potential customers.

‘I think one of the best things about this release is the new audience that we are speaking to,’ continued Kelly Hieronymus. ‘We’ll now have the ability to consistently have a cider on tap, bring one to events, and provide this option to round out our portfolio. In a way, we’re really introducing West Sixth Brewing to an entirely new group of people.’

West Sixth House Cider will be available on Friday, 10/7 in 6-pack cans and on draught at the West Sixth taprooms in Lexington, Louisville, and Frankfort. It will be broadly available throughout the state beginning next week.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating a taproom in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, a Louisville taproom in the NuLu neighborhood, and a taproom in the Box Park development in Newport, KY. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high-quality creative beers, making a positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team. To learn more about West Sixth Brewing, visit us at www.westsixth.com.

For More Information:

https://www.westsixth.com