West Sixth Brewing and Angel’s Envy Collaborate on Illuminator Barrel-Aged Doppelbock

LOUISVILLE — West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, and ANGEL’S ENVY, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, today announced they have collaborated on Illuminator Barrel Aged Doppelbock, a limited, exclusive beer that will be released on Saturday, April 10th at West Sixth’s NuLu taproom.

Rooted in brewing technique and Kentucky tradition, Illuminator Barrel Aged Doppelbock is a German style lager with notes of caramel, bread crust, and dark fruits. The beer was originally brewed in December 2019 and has since been aging in ANGEL’S ENVY hand-selected port wine barrels for more than a year. Prior to housing Illuminator, these port wine barrels housed ANGEL’S ENVY bourbon, providing the spirit’s finish and an added layer of flavor and complexity. The malt-forward beer is complemented by nutty charred oak characteristics and delicately laced with bourbon subtleties from the barrel aging process.

In addition to this new beer, West Sixth will also release a second beer on April 10th resulting from their collaboration with their NuLu neighbors at ANGEL’S ENVY: a Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine that was aged in ANGEL’S ENVY barrels. The beer was created by aging West Sixth’s Burley Barleywine in ANGEL’S ENVY barrels.

Illuminator Preview Event

On April 8th, West Sixth will host a limited ticketed preview event for Illuminator Barrel Aged Doppelbock. The event will feature a preview tasting of the new beer, along with a guided bourbon and beer tasting. Attendance to the event will be capped to abide by current local COVID guidelines.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting:

https://www.angelsenvy.com/distillery/visit/classes-experiences/angels-and-ale/

“We’re so excited to release these beers with ANGEL’S ENVY,” commented Kelly Hieronymus, marketing & creative director, West Sixth Brewing. “What makes this release really wild for us is that it’s happening a year from when we were originally supposed to open our NuLu location. COVID-19 delayed that, but now we have the opportunity to celebrate this new spot with our neighbors down the street at ANGEL’S ENVY.”

“We first started talking with West Sixth about doing something like this in Fall of 2019, so it’s gratifying to see the final product now come to fruition,” stated Kyle Henderson, Distillery Production Manager, ANGEL’S ENVY. “I’m looking forward to joining the West Sixth team for the preview event and official release of these two new beers. This is a great way to officially welcome West Sixth to the NuLu neighborhood.”

Illuminator Barrel Aged Doppelbock and the Bourbon Barrel Aged Barleywine will both be available exclusively at the West Sixth NuLu taproom, beginning on April 10th.

About ANGEL’S ENVY

ANGEL’S ENVY is a Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys. Co-founded in 2010 by the late Master Distiller Lincoln Henderson and his son Wes Henderson, it began as a passion project that combined their family’s deep-rooted passion for and knowledge of the industry with an innovative outlook on bourbon making and finishing. Today, Wes Henderson and his sons Kyle, Andrew, Connor and Spencer Henderson continue the family legacy, working together to produce ANGEL’S ENVY’s core offerings – Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL’S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery in 2016 – it was the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville and is located at 500 East Main Street. The company distributes to all 50 U.S. states and several select international markets as of February 2020. ANGEL’S ENVY is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

About West Sixth Brewing

Founded in 2012, West Sixth Brewing is an award-winning brewery based in Lexington, Kentucky, operating two taprooms in our home city, a farm in Frankfort, and a Louisville taproom in the NuLu neighborhood. We produce a wide variety of beers that we distribute throughout Kentucky and across the Ohio River in Cincinnati. We’re driven by brewing high quality creative beers, making positive social impact on the communities we’re a part of, and creating an awesome place to work for our team. To learn more about West Sixth Brewing, visit us on the web at www.westsixth.com.