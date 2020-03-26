WeldWerks Brewing Co. to Postpone WeldWerks Invitational to October 17

GREELEY, CO — After careful thought and consideration, WeldWerks Brewing Co. has decided to postpone the 2020 WeldWerks Invitational to Saturday, October 17, 2020. The new date, which was previously scheduled for June 20, will provide the best opportunity for the brewery to host the famed beer festival this year in light of the uncertainty surrounding the duration and full impact of COVID-19.

“As we have demonstrated since the beginning of this crisis, our MO will always be to take proactive measures, rather than reactive, wherever and whenever possible,” says Neil Fisher, Co-Owner and Head Brewer at WeldWerks Brewing. “So we decided it would be better to get ahead of these kinds of decisions and implement a contingency plan before our options became even more limited.”

All tickets have been automatically transferred for the rescheduled date along with the scheduled session purchased. If the date change or the financial implications from the Coronavirus impede the ability to attend this fall, WeldWerks will process a full refund.

The DoubleTree Hotel will be working on transferring reservations with the corresponding dates in October; this process may take a few days to complete. Please be advised that no new reservations for the October dates at the hotel are available at this time. As more rooms become available, WeldWerks will post updates to their Facebook event page.

“It was certainly not an easy decision, nor one that we made hastily. But given all the factors we had to consider, postponing was the best solution,” says Fisher. “We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding regarding the date change.”

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded hazy IPAs in the country. WeldWerks brings innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, garnering numerous medals and acclaim in their first three years of operation including multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, as well as being named USA Today’s Best New Brewery in a 2016 10 Best Reader’s Poll. WeldWerks is passionately committed to giving back to the community it serves, establishing The WeldWerks Community Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to supporting local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, “Fine Tuned Beer” is a way of life, turning up all the dials to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond. For more information about WeldWerks Brewing Co, visit www.weldwerksbrewing.com.