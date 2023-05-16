WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces Medianoche Market on June 17

GREELEY, Colo.— Born out of the desire to showcase and celebrate Medianoche, the brewery’s esteemed barrel-aged stout program, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is announcing the inaugural Medianoche Market, a farmer’s market-style event where attendees will be able to visit different booths that will be selling and providing samples of beer, purchase goods from local artisans, and enjoy live music on the WeldWerks patio.

This event is open to the public from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. VIP tickets ($50 plus fees), which include access into the market starting at 11 a.m., a VIP bottle of Coconut Scoop, tasty fare, a tote bag, and 10% off all to-go beer on June 17, will go on sale via Eventbrite on May 22 at noon. The brewery will also have a limited quantity of mystery boxes ($45), which include WeldWerks’ highest-acclaimed barrel-aged beers and a surprise merchandise item, for sale starting at noon at the Medianoche Market.

“Similar to the Invitational, the name of the game is creativity and innovation and this will be our largest ever selection of new barrel-aged beers, some of which guests will only be able to try at the market!” says WeldWerks Director of Events and Experience Kristin Popcheff. “The VIP experience will have a bit of the traditional festival feel with an hour of unlimited sampling and other perks, but by and large, we wanted to make sure that the Medianoche Market is accessible for all beer drinkers—including those not familiar with the Medianoche brand.”

The Medianoche Market will feature the brewery’s infamous barrel-aged beers and feature ten new barrel-aged variants, including some Medianoche variants, collaborations, and staff-designed brews.

WeldWerks has long had a storied history of staff-created beers, with beers such as Bamm Bamm Rubble Rubble and Chocolate Dipped Banana Cheesecake and even Medianoche adjuncts. For the upcoming Medianoche Market, WeldWerks staff have divided up into four teams that will design a Medianoche variant that will make their debuts at the market for attendees to vote on. The recipe that takes top honors will then be made into a bottled variant and entered in this year’s Great American Beer Festival.

“The most rewarding aspect of this project is the collaborative effort that brings together every member of our company as we channel our passion towards creating outstanding Medianoche variations,” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz. “This awesome project allows our co-workers to take part in the Medianoche legacy.”

WeldWerks will have the following beers available to sample or purchase:

Belgian Waffle Medianoche: This barrel-aged imperial stout was crafted with WeldWerks’ signature Medianoche base, and features notes of chocolate, coffee, and roasted malts, perfectly balanced by the sweetness of the vanilla and maple syrup additions. The beer was aged 22-31 months in 12-year Elijah Craig bourbon barrels and six-year Old Fitzgerald bourbon barrels, which lent notes of chocolate silk pie, cherry chocolate bark, and dry oak, and the result is truly a rich, decadent, and one-of-a-kind flavor experience.

Starry Mostra Noche: Starry Mostra Noche is the brainchild of Mike Arquines, Co-Founder of San Diego’s finest, Mostra Coffee. Together, WeldWerks and Mostra selected six-year Fitzgerald bourbon, ten-year Eagle Rare Bourbon, four-year Old Elk Bourbon, and six-year Weller bourbon barrels and rested them on a mixture of toasted and raw coconuts and hazelnuts, as well as a special blend of coffee hand-picked by Mostra. The result—the most complex and flavorful Starry Noche yet!

Elbow Room (collaboration with The Eighth State Brewing Company): This Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout was aged for 26 months in a blend of ten-year Early Times whiskey and ten-year Eagle Rare Bourbon barrels and then finally rested on toasted and raw coconuts, pandan leaves, Madagascar vanilla beans, and Earl Grey tea.

Coconut Scoop (collaboration with 3 Sons Brewing Co.): Good things can’t be rushed which is why this beer has aged for 27 months in ten-year Eagle Rare Barrels and was then combined with a blend of raw and toasted coconut with 3 Sons’ strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate mix and BOOM. Coconut Scoop, a decadent Imperial Stout, crafted with the utmost patience and precision was born. Cheers!

Weller 12 Medianoche: Medianoche: W12 features casks that the brewery once thought were unobtainable—W.L. Weller 12-year wheated bourbon barrels. After resting the brewery’s flagship Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Medianoche, for nearly 18 months in these exclusive barrels, the resulting blend expresses incredible notes of butterscotch lush, milk chocolate pecan clusters, cinnamon sugar cookies, and bread pudding with vanilla custard sauce.

All Nuts Medianoche: Crafted with WeldWerks’ signature Medianoche base, aged for 24-28 months in ten-year Early Times bourbon barrels and six-year Old Fitzgerald bourbon barrels, and rested on a medley of nuts, this beer boasts a luscious mouthfeel and bold flavor profile. Pecans bring a subtle sweetness; walnuts add a slightly bitter and earthy flavor; macadamia nuts offer a smooth richness; almonds deliver a toasty nuttiness; and the hazelnuts add a touch of sweetness and a hint of chocolatey goodness.

Production Team Staff Beer: Dirty Monkey (draft only)

Road Team Staff Beer: Thai Tea (draft only)

Front of House Team Staff Beer: Horchata (draft only)

Crew Team Staff Beer: Peach Pecan (draft only)

The following participating vendors (with more to come) will be showcase their wares at the Medianoche Market:

Animal Friends Alliance puppy adoption from 12-4 p.m.

Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity

LINC Library Innovation Center

Life’s a Buch Kombucha

MouCo Cheese Company

Oso Rojo Hot Sauce

The Midnight Oil Bookstore

Voulez-Vous Bonbon

