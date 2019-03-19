Weathered Souls Brewing Co. Adds Distribution in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio-based brewery Weathered Souls Brewing Co. and local beer wholesaler Silver Eagle Distributors have announced a distribution partnership that will allow the brewery to expand offerings in the San Antonio-area. Silver Eagle will work with Weathered Souls to expand draft offerings from a selection of restaurants and bars where Weathered Souls has previously self-distributed to Silver Eagle’s portfolio of accounts citywide.

“Silver Eagle’s ability to reach the entire market and their strong track record of working with other Texas breweries such as Saint Arnold, and our fellow San Antonians, Freetail Brewing Company, made them the ideal distributor for us,” said Mike Holt, co-owner and co-founder of Weathered Souls. “We appreciate all of our existing accounts who have supported our brewery over 2 years, without them, we would not exist. We will work diligently to transition those relationships to our friends at Silver Eagle. You can still expect to see our smiling faces around town as we host events and tap takeovers!”

Located in North Central San Antonio, Weathered Souls Brewing Co. was established in 2016 and has since been a non-stop creative brewing machine. The brewery sources its grain locally and its aim is simple: make good quality beer that San Antonians want to drink. Self-distributing since opening in 2016, Weathered Souls will now work with Silver Eagle to seamlessly move its delivery operations over to the distributor. The current line-up of draft offerings includes:

Dalé Shine (pronounced Dah-ley; Mexican Style Lager 5.25 percent ABV, 18 IBUs): This beer was brewed specifically with San Antonio in mind. A clean crisp traditional Mexican style lager with a hint of sweetness and an exceptionally balanced malt profile.

MALTerial Girl (Blonde Ale 5.2 percent ABV, 27 IBUs): A perfectly balanced blonde ale with a clean finish. MALTerial Girl is an approachable easy drinking beer, rounded and smooth. Pairs wells with all cuisines. MALTerial Girl is your “gateway” beer to the wide wonderful world of craft beer.

West Coast IPA (West coast inspired India Pale Ale 7 percent ABV 60 IBUs): A well-balanced West Coast style IPA made with Simcoe, Mosaic and Amarillo hops for added complexity with layers of pine and floral character. Citrus and grapefruit up front on the nose, west coast level bitterness on the palate with a very subtle malt presence.

Rule 4080 (New England inspired Pale Ale 5.2 percent ABV 50 IBUs): New England yeast gives this beer plenty of haze and mouthwatering juiciness. Citra hops are added at every stage of the brewing process to impart sweet tropical juicy characteristics with a hint of citrus bitterness.

Duel In the Sun (American Lager 4.1 percent ABV, 25 IBUs): Light bodied and easy-drinking, Duel In the Sun is loaded with flavor and hints of orange and lime. This sessionable lager, with its crisp clean finish, brings back the memories of summer year-round.

Round About Midnight (Robust American Porter 7.5 percent ABV 52 IBUs): Black as midnight to the eye with medium body and a layered depth revealing distinctive dark bitter chocolate and coffee notes with hint of caramel and toffee.

“In the two short years since opening, Weathered Souls has cultivated a well-established footprint in the San Antonio community,” said John L. Nau, III, chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Distributors. “The brewery’s passion for community and San Antonio’s local culture is a connection we share. We are excited to help introduce Weathered Souls’ line-up of craft brews to even more San Antonians.”

Fans and inquisitive beer drinkers alike can have a taste and meet founder Mike Holt, co-founder and head brewer, Marcus Baskerville, and the rest of the Weathered Souls crew at celebrations kicking-off this week in the San Antonio metro area.

For the full schedule of events, visit Silver Eagle Distributor’s events page. Additional details on the brewery and its brands can be found at www.weatheredsouls.beer/.

About Weathered Souls Brewing Co.

Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has a philosophy that drives every member and every decision: “It’s all about the beer.” This has served the company well, exploring styles and delighting craft beer fans with their Thursday beer releases, while also providing a fresh and local beer experience for the average San Antonian. The spacious taproom and patio, open to the brewing system, allows customers to view the brewery equipment as they enjoy a pint of beer. The taproom is a welcoming social space where San Antonians can stop by after work, grab a beer on the weekend and enjoy conversation with friends. For more information, visit www.weatheredsouls.beer.

About Silver Eagle Distributors

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. is the nation’s second largest independent beer distributor. The company employs more than 1,500 employees that serve 16 counties in Texas through operations in Houston, San Antonio, Pasadena, Cypress, Conroe and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visit www.silvereagle.com.