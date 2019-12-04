Wawa Re-Brews Partnership with 2SP Brewing Company and Launches 2019-2020 Brew Tour

ASTON, Pa. — Wawa, in partnership with 2SP Brewing Company, is thrilled to announce the return of 2018’s collaboration, Winter Reserve Coffee Stout. Also, on tap for 2019 is an expansion including a bourbon barrel finished version of the beer, as well as two freshly brewed partnerships with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery in Richmond, VA and Coppertail Brewing Company in Tampa, FL.

Delco partners Bob Barrar, Head Brewer, 2SP Brewing Company and Michael McLaughlin, Wawa’s Concept Development Manager and World Traveling Coffee Guru teamed up last year to bring their hometown a beer that locals would be proud of and due to an overwhelming response, the duo has done it again, but this time have invited fellow brewers in other markets to join in on the fun.

Winter Reserve Coffee Stout, as well as 2019’s new additions, Reserve Reserve, Coffee Cake Reserve Stout, and Snowbird Reserve Vanilla Porter, all feature Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee as the primary ingredient. Each brewery created its own special recipe and attended a collaborative brew day with McLaughlin at 2SP Brewing Company, the official brewery partner. The beer will launch with a multi-state “Brew Tour” that will kick off Friday, December 6 in Chadds Ford, PA., and culminate on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Tampa, FL. Beer and Wawa lovers alike are encouraged to attend one or all of the events below to experience a live firkin-tapping, complimentary samples of the specialty brews, while supplies last, and more. The First 100 customers through the door at each event will also receive the first-ever, official Brew Tour T-Shirt.

“At Wawa, supporting our local neighbors is at the heart of everything we do, which makes our special partnership with 2SP Brewing Company so important to us, as well as their shared values and desire to invite other breweries to collaborate in other areas that our stores serve. We couldn’t have asked for better partners in working with 2SP, Hardywood and Coppertail, as they have all brought their unique talents to the table and we all can’t wait for our communities to experience these recipes that are sure to please your palate and complement any family party, special event and casual gathering with friends,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer, Wawa, Inc.

Tour Dates

Friday, December 6, 4:00 p.m. – Wawa PA Store Launch, Chadds Ford, PA

Store 170, 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Saturday, December 7, 11:00 a.m. – 2SP Brewing Company, Aston, PA

120 Concord Road, Unit 101-103, Aston, PA 19014

Thursday, December 12, 10:00 a.m. – Wawa Grand Opening, Middletown Twp., PA Store 8148, 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown Twp., PA 19063

Friday, December 13, 4:00 p.m. – Wawa VA Store Launch, Richmond, VA Store 8648, 3100 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230

Thursday, February 20, 4:00 p.m. – Wawa FL Store Launch, Tampa, FLStore 5301, 3660 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33611

The specialty beers and tasting notes are as follows:

• WINTER RESERVE COFFEE STOUT | Wawa + 2SP Brewing Company

2SP Brewing Company brewed an oatmeal stout because of its balanced sweetness that will showcase the full range of flavors from Wawa’s reserve Winter Blend Coffee, an exclusive four origin bean blend sourced from Guatemala, Brazil, Sumatra, and Ethiopia. The seasonal brew boasts flavors of sweet clove, dark chocolate, and graham crackers. ABV 6%

• RESERVE RESERVE | WAWA + 2SP Brewing Company

An English Style Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged in Weller Bourbon Barrels for 9 months. This big stout is silky smooth with a lot of influence from the bourbon barrel and the addition of Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee. Expect robust flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and bourbon, all balanced out by Wawa’s exclusive blend of reserve coffee. ABV 10%

• COFFEE CAKE RESERVE STOUT | WAWA + 2SP Brewing Company + Hardywood

Best known for spiced stouts including the ever-popular Gingerbread Stout, Hardywood’s breakfast beer combines Wawa’s Winter Reserve Coffee with an oatmeal stout and vanilla bean, cinnamon spice, and brown sugar to create a flavor of freshly dipped coffee cake. ABV 6%

• SNOWBIRD RESERVE VANILLA PORTER | WAWA + 2SP Brewing Company + Coppertail Brewing Co.

Brewed for our Florida friends who enjoy a sweet cup of Cuban Coffee, Snowbird Reserve is a robust porter with sweetness derived from malted barley, intensified by Wawa Winter Reserve Coffee and balanced by a hint of vanilla. ABV 6%

“The only thing better than brewing another batch of Winter Reserve Coffee Stout with our neighbors, Wawa, was working with our friends at Hardywood and Coppertail to bring more beers to more markets” said Bob Barrar, Head Brewer. “Fans can expect the Winter Reserve oatmeal stout to have the same balanced sweetness that showcases the full range of flavors from the Wawa Reserve Blend with an added velvety mouthfeel. This will be enhanced with vanilla and caramel notes after aging it in bourbon barrels for 9 months with this year’s addition of the Reserve Reserve, a Winter Reserve Bourbon Barrel aged coffee stout.”

The Winter Reserve and Reserve Reserve will be made available for purchase at two Wawa locations, Chadds Ford and the soon to be opened Middletown Twp., with a restricted quantity count per customer, based on first-come, first- serve basis. The two beers will also be available at select beer retailers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The Coffee Cake Reserve will be released at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and will be sold at Wawa stores across the Richmond metro area while supplies last. And finally, Snowbird Reserve will be made available in February and is for Wawa stores in Florida.

“Collaborating with our neighbors at Wawa in 2018 was a truly special experience and we are beyond thrilled to be bringing the collaboration back for its second year– but in a bigger, better, and more bad a** way” said Michael Contreras, Director of Sales & Marketing for 2SP Brewing Company. “Our friends at Hardywood and Coppertail are almost bigger fans of Wawa than we are and have been long time friends of ours. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to see something special was brewing the second we got those beer nerds in a room with Wawa’s Coffee Guru, Michael Mclaughlin.”

For More Information

https://www.wawa.com/beverages/wawa-beer