Brewbound Announces 2020 Rising Stars Class, Awards Show Set for January 21

Brewbound today announced its 2020 class of Rising Stars, as part of the build up to the 2020 Brewbound Awards show, which will stream for free on Brewbound.com at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, January 21.

The 2020 class of Rising Stars — six emerging breweries to watch in the coming years — includes:

Athletic Brewing, Stratford, Connecticut

Bow & Arrow Brewing, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Green Bench Brewing, St. Petersburg, Florida

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers, Framingham, Massachusetts

Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn, New York

Urban Roots Brewery & Smokehouse, Sacramento, California.

The Brewbound team will interview leaders from the 2020 class of Rising Stars as part of the awards show about the business pivots they made last year and their leadership strategies. Tune in to hear from:

Athletic founders Bill Shufelt and John Walker;

Bow & Arrow co-founder, president and CEO Shyla Sheppard;

Green Bench co-owner and head brewer Khristopher Johnson;

Jack’s Abby co-owner Sam Hendler;

Other Half founders Andrew Burman, Matt Monahan and Sam Richardson;

Urban Roots owner and brewer Peter Hoey.

Brewbound will announce its 2020 award winners during the show, including:

Cause of the Year

Person of the Year

Beer Champion of the Year

Beyond Beer Company of the Year

Large Brewery of the Year

Craft Brewery of the Year.

In addition to streaming on Brewbound.com, the Brewbound Awards show will stream on Brewbound’s social media channels.

Since 2014, the Brewbound Awards have recognized large and small beer companies, as well as notable industry figures, for their execution of various business and philanthropic initiatives.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.