Watch Brewbound Frontlines: California, New York and Illinois Guild Directors & BA Discuss Craft Beer During COVID-19

This week’s live virtual panel features leaders from the Brewers Association (BA) and the California, New York and Illinois state brewers guilds. The discussion will examine how breweries in those states are operating and how the guilds and the BA are helping during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured guests:

Paul Gatza, SVP of Professional Brewing Div., Brewers Association

Danielle D’Alessandro, Executive Director, Illinois Craft Brewers Guild

Tom McCormack, Executive Director, California Craft Brewers Association

Paul Leone, Director, New York State Brewers Association

Tune into Brewbound Frontlines live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET and submit your questions to gain insights from beer industry professionals on how to navigate these unprecedented times.

