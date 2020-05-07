Watch Brewbound Frontlines: California, New York and Illinois Guild Directors & BA Discuss Craft Beer During COVID-19

Tweet
Reddit
Share224
Share
Email

This week’s live virtual panel features leaders from the Brewers Association (BA) and the California, New York and Illinois state brewers guilds. The discussion will examine how breweries in those states are operating and how the guilds and the BA are helping during the COVID-19 crisis.

Featured guests:

  • Paul Gatza, SVP of Professional Brewing Div., Brewers Association
  • Danielle D’Alessandro, Executive Director, Illinois Craft Brewers Guild
  • Tom McCormack, Executive Director, California Craft Brewers Association
  • Paul Leone, Director, New York State Brewers Association

Tune into Brewbound Frontlines live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET and submit your questions to gain insights from beer industry professionals on how to navigate these unprecedented times.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.