Warped Wing Brewing Company Sets Grand Opening Date for New Taproom in Huber Heights

Warped Wing Brewing Company, headquartered in the heart of Downtown Dayton, Ohio, is excited to announce their Grand Opening for their new Brewery and Taproom location in Huber Heights on Friday, June 16th!

Located at 6602 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights right next to the Rose Music Center – this space boasts a large outdoor biergarten, warehouse & production space, private event space, and a full food menu focused on smoked foods like the Springboro & Mason Taproom locations. Seating capacity is 127 in the main taproom, 48 in the event space, and 104 in the outdoor biergarten.

“We’ve been soft opening now for a couple of weeks in Huber Heights – but we’re incredibly excited to officially open our doors and share some pints with our friends up north,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Warped Wing. “This new location has a great vibe and I’m excited for people to experience it. ‘The Heights’ is really taking shape and we’re so proud to be a part of it!” said Bowman.

“We are planning on adding a pilot brewing system at our new location in Huber Heights,” said John Haggerty, co-founder and Brewmaster at Warped Wing. “The flexibility of having multiple systems allows us more opportunity to experiment and create unique offerings exclusive to our Taprooms” said Haggerty.

In addition to Warped Wing’s vast selection of brews on tap and in to go package – the Taproom will also serve a variety of beverages including their new hard seltzers & housemade sodas, plus some fan favorites like hard cider, specialty cocktails, and mocktails.

Warped Wing Brewery & Smokery – Huber Heights

6602 Executive Boulevard

Huber Heights, OH 45424

Grand Opening Friday, June 16th

Taproom Hours:

Monday: 11am-10pm

Tuesday: 11am-10pm

Wednesday: 11am-10pm

Thursday: 11am-10pm

Friday: 11am-12am

Saturday: 11am-12am

Sunday: 11am-10pm

(kitchen will close 1hr prior to the Taproom)

About Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations

For More Information:

https://warpedwing.com/