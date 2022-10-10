Warped Wing Brewing Company Partners With Dayton Heritage Furniture Company on Wood-Aged Beer

DAYTON, Ohio – Warped Wing Brewing Company is excited to share that they’ve partnered up with long-standing Dayton area furniture maker, H. Gerstner & Sons, on a new collaboration beer – Gerstner Wood-Aged Pilsner. Aged on White Oak & American Cherry wood used in the production of their wood chests at Gerstner, this unique brew clocks in at 5.4% ABV & 22 IBU and will be available on tap beginning Friday, October 7th at Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom in Dayton.

“Over the past year and with a focus on craftsmanship, both companies have been touring and learning about each other’s business and looking for ways to work together,” said Paul Burgess of Gerstner. “Our founder Harry Gerstner built his original chest, and in fact his business, by utilizing the leftover white oak from his father’s cooperage. So, it seemed very appropriate to use leftover Oak and Cherry wood to age a German style pilsner beer for a downtown Dayton establishment.”

The official tapping takes place on Friday, October 7th beginning at 3pm at the Downtown Dayton Warped Wing location at 26 Wyandot Street. Tappings to take place at the Warped Wing Springboro & Mason locations the following day. And in addition to the tapping, the fine folks from Gerstner will be on site at the brewery to show off some of their fine products and craftsmanship.

5.4% ABV | 22 IBU Draught only – no cans/bottles

About Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.

