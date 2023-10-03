Warped Wing Brewing Company & PalMar Studios Collaborate on Special Edition Trotwood Lager

DAYTON, Ohio— Warped Wing Brewing Company, headquartered in the heart of Downtown Dayton, Ohio, is excited to announce the launch of a Special Edition Trotwood Lager can in collaboration with PalMar Studios, producers of the upcoming Triangle Park Movie! Allen Farst, director of the film and founder of PalMar Studios, will be on-site at the Dayton Taproom for the official launch of the Triangle Park Trotwood Lager 6pks on Thursday, September 28th, beginning at 4pm for a meet & greet and autograph signing. Event attendees can also enter to win a pair of tickets to special movie preview night at the Neon in November. The tickets include a Q&A with Allen following the showing.

“We’re all about celebrating Dayton’s rich history,” said Nick Bowman, Co-Founder and VP of Sales &

Marketing at Warped Wing. “The narrative of Triangle Park hosting the inaugural NFL game in Dayton has always been something our team has wanted to commemorate, but the timing was never right until the Triangle Park Film team approached us with the idea of a collaboration. It’s a great honor that we have the opportunity to pay homage to the Dayton Triangles with this special edition Trotwood Lager can!”

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters this November and on Amazon Prime Thanksgiving Day – and will feature several stars from the football world including Troy Aikman, Ben Roethlisberger, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Dungy, Sean McVay, Joe Buck, Kirk Herbstreit and Cris Collinsworth. Additional details & a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie can be found at triangleparkmovie.com.

Copy on the can reads: “Sunday. October 3rd. 1920. Triangle Park. Dayton, O. The first-ever NFL game. 1 of 14 original professional football teams – The Dayton Triangles. Many interesting storylines existed with prohibition. An innovative town that had just risen back from a major flood. Women could vote. Professional football is born. Triangle Park celebrates an American football legacy. Relive the glory.”

Triangle Park Special Edition cans will hit distribution the week following the Taproom launch and will be available at select retailers while supplies last.

About Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with original “warped” interpretations.

For More Information:

https://warpedwing.com/