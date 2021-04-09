Warped Wing Brewing Company and Pizza Bandit to Collaborate on 420 Beer and Pizza

DAYTON, Ohio – On Tuesday, April 20th at 4:20pm, Warped Wing Brewing Co. and Pizza Bandit will be releasing their new collaboration beer & pizza – “Panama Red.” Why on 4/20 at 4:20, you ask? We’ll let you figure that one out.

“The beer idea really came from eating pizza with James, Brian, and Erin and trying to figure out what flavors we could do with the Pizza Bandit in regard to food and then what that might mean for the beer,” said John Haggerty, Brewmaster and Managing Partner at Warped Wing. “So, the pizza really came first and was inspired by our new Smokery out in Springboro. Of course, I love smoked beer as well, so it was sort of a no brainer for me to do a smoked beer for this project. As far as brewing with Pizza Bandit was concerned, James came down and we spent 2 days working together. I really didn’t know James before that but definitely a cool dude and can certainly handle his beer (and hot wort w/scotch at 9am!) Anyway, it was a very enjoyable experience and I look forward to pairing the pie and the beer together.” Coming in at 5.3% ABV and 15 IBU, Panama Red Smoked Red Lager has a mild caramel sweetness and is smoky in aroma, with a crisp finish.

Warped Wing’s GM and resident “culinary dude,” Erin O’Neill, worked with Pizza Bandit’s James Burton and Brian Johnson on developing a recipe that we felt not only represented the brewery, but would also pair deliciously with a beer – and the Panama Red pizza was born. Panama Red is made with Pizza Bandit red sauce and cheese, with smoked brisket, smoked pulled pork, deep fried smoked pork belly, Peppadew peppers, diced spicy pickles, and topped with Warped Wing’s housemade root beer barbecue sauce. From one culinary dude to another, Erin is excited for the unique opportunity to collaborate with other foodies in the Dayton area.

Copy on the Pizza Bandit exclusive bottle reads: “Hops and cannabis. Cousins. Buds. And Panama Red? Well, that’s an old school cannabis classic. Settle into da couch with a Panama Red Smoked Red Lager. Toke the smoke and pair this burnout of a beer with a fresh slice of ‘za. Say man, you got a Panama Red? It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”

Join us on Tuesday, April 20th at 4:20pm for the release of Panama Red Smoked Red Lager at both Taproom locations (downtown Dayton & Springboro) as well as Yellow Cab Tavern. The first 24 pours of Panama Red beginning at 4:20 at the breweries will receive a complimentary slice of Pizza Bandit’s Panama Red pizza! Also tapping at downtown Dayton area bars and restaurants beginning 4/20. Bottles (375ml) of Panama Red will be available exclusively at Yellow Cab Tavern on 4/20.

