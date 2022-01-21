Wallenpaupack Brewing Company Creates New Beer Series Devoted to Bottom Fermented Beers

HAWLEY, Pennsylvania – Wallenpaupack Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery, brewpub & taproom, located adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos region of Pennsylvania, unveiled a new beer series entirely devoted to a hugely popular, but often overlooked style of craft beer: lagers.

Lagers were produced as far back as 1400s by monks, but they began gaining in popularity with the rise of European lagers in the 1800s. Fermented and conditioned under cool conditions with yeast fermentation taking place on the bottom of the tank, they come in a variety of colors, ranging from pale to black, depending on the malts used. They are enjoyed all over the world and are the most commercially available and widely consumed style of beer, despite the recent surge in popularity for craft ales (particularly IPAs).

“Today’s craft beer consumer craves IPAs, and for good reason – they’re delicious. However, it’s a common misconception that all ales are full-flavored while lagers are bland or less flavorful,” said Logan Ackerley, Head Brewer of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company. “We believe there is opportunity to prove that lager-style beers can be equally delicious and even more complex, and we’re excited about this new initiative to showcase the best in lager style beers.”

The first beer in the brewery’s “For the Love of Lager” series is a Zwickelbier, an unfiltered German-style lager that is brewed entirely with Vienna malt and noble hops. It’s packed with flavor, easy to drink and complex in its taste. In its limited appearance, the beer has already attracted a wide audience at the brewpub – from the new beer explorer to the highly educated craft beer drinker.

“With our Zwickelbier, we used decoction mashing to develop flavors we otherwise wouldn’t have been able to create. The result is a bready, sweetly malty tasting beer with slightly nutty flavors that is easy to drink and extremely well balanced” added Ackerley.

“For the Love of Lager” series promises some exciting iterations in the months ahead. Plans include new lager beers inspired by regions all over the world – from the Far East to Europe.

“Since we opened our doors in 2017, we have prided ourselves on offering a wide variety of beer options for our customers to enjoy and explore,” said Becky Ryman, owner of Wallenpaupack Brewing Company. “We can’t wait to see what Logan plans to brew in the months ahead – his beers will only add to our growing craft lager category while introducing and familiarizing more customers to this beloved style of beer.”

About Wallenpaupack Brewing Company

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is an award-winning brewery located in Hawley, Pennsylvania and a taproom located in nearby Tafton, Pennsylvania. Both locations are adjacent to Lake Wallenpaupack, the state’s second-largest man-made lake, in the Pocono mountains. Inspired by the lake, the brewery produces a variety of exceptional craft beers that offer refreshment and complexity for any occasion. Independently owned and operated by Becky Ryman since 2017, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company is committed to independence, exceptional craft brewing and the community which is its home.