Voodoo Brewing Co. Announces First Expansion into Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Al.— BRE has arranged a 5,035-sq. ft. lease for Pennsylvania-based Voodoo Brewing Co. for its first expansion into Alabama. The independently owned brewery’s newest location will be within Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort, Alabama. It plans to open later this year.

CBRE’s Joseph AmecAngelo and Patti AmecAngelo, both based in New Jersey, represented Voodoo Brewing in the deal. CBRE’s Shannon Tyndall, based in Birmingham, represented both the tenant and the landlord.

“Voodoo Brewing will be a great addition to Eastern Shore Centre,” said Tyndall, Vice President with CBRE. “This concept will bring a lot of energy to an already popular retail destination, which benefits from a great existing tenant base and strong ownership.”

Voodoo Brewing Co., a globally recognized, employee-owned beer brand, was founded in 2005 in Meadville, PA. The company’s beers, food, and logo artwork have received accolades nationally and internationally due to its strong attention to detail and the quality of ingredients. Voodoo Brewing already operates 12 locations in six states, including six in Pennsylvania. They include both corporate and franchise locations. In early 2022, the brewery announced a planned U.S. expansion. Along with its new independently owned and operated location in Alabama, the company already has plans to open six new breweries in Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Nevada.

“In recent years, Mo and I have grown to love craft beers and soon found Voodoo Brewing Company and its award-winning beers. We loved them so much, we bought a franchise,” said Tony Cordell, co-owner of the new brewery. “We can’t wait to bring Voodoo Brewing’s fantastic beers, creative cocktails, and distinct food to a family-friendly location here in Spanish Fort.”

Located at 30500 Highway 181 in Spanish Fort, Eastern Shore Centre is an approximately 560,350-sq.-ft. shopping center located in one of Alabama’s fastest-growing counties, Baldwin County. Anchored by national tenants such as Belk, Dillards, and Mountain High Outfitters, the shopping center attracts approximately 2.7 million visitors annually.

