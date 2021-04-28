Von Trapp Brewing Releases Radler Trail Bier Grapefruit-Infused Lager

Stowe, Vermont – von Trapp of Stowe, Vermont is set to release Radler Trail Bier, a grapefruit infused lager.

With warmer days ahead, von Trapp® Brewing is excited to debut it’s summer offering, Radler Trail Bier, a grapefruit infused lager.  This 3.9% low calorie – high carb beer is a blend of light lager with zesty grapefruit, coming soon throughout our distribution footprint in 12 ounce 6-pack cans and draft.

A true summer session beer, Radler Trail Bier is perfect for indulging after any outdoor activity or a hard day’s work. The von Trapp Radler Trail Bier is a thirst-quenching beverage originally named Radlermass (cyclist liter) by innkeeper Franz Kugler in the small town of Deisenhofen, just outside of Munich.

“This release was scaled down in 2020 due to the pandemic, and only sold in Vermont, now our team is very excited to share this light lager with our supporters,” Michael Whitty, Director of Sales and Marketing, von Trapp® Brewing.

One of the best ways to explore the Vermont countryside is to get out and ride. The Trapp Family Lodge’s 2,600 acres feature an extensive mountain bike trail network with two skills parks. Ride our 8 miles of expert and intermediate single track, or more than 20 miles of double-track through mountains, fields and forests. Ride the Hop Over and Lager Lane trails to the von Trapp® Bierhall… the best trailhead there is!

About von Trapp® Brewing

von Trapp® Brewing is part of Trapp Family Lodge, a 2,600-acre resort owned and operated by the von Trapp family. von Trapp® Brewing is the brewery started in 2010 by the family that inspired “The Sound of Music.” Based in Stowe, Vermont, von Trapp® Brewing specializes in authentic Austrian style lagers and are brewed with pure Vermont spring water sourced from the Trapp Family Lodge property. Following the family heritage, the brewery incorporates the German Beer Purity Laws, “Reinheitsgebot”, while crafting their unique lagers with inspiration from “a little of Austria, a lot of Vermont” ®. von Trapp® Brewing distributes in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. 

For More Information:
http://www.vontrappbrewing.com

