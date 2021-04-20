Von Ebert Brewing Releases Two New Heritage Beers, Including its First Beer/Wine Hybrid

PORTLAND, Ore. — Von Ebert Brewing, the award-winning and locally owned Portland-based brewing company, will release two new beers on Friday as part of its Heritage Beer program.

Channel Capacity is a foudre-aged farmhouse lager with Brettanomyces and dry-hopped with Loral. The 4.1% ABV beer contains flavors of lemon pith and earthy coconut with light toasty oak and spritzy characteristics.

“To make Channel Capacity, we took a portion of mature beer from one of our beautiful foudres and dry-hopped it with Loral, a newer American hop that has flowery, citrus notes,” explained Jason Hansen, Lead Brewer & Blender, Von Ebert Glendoveer. “The hops combined nicely with the earthy funk from the Brett and oak-derived coconut flavors, contributing to an almost tropical drink experience. High carbonation makes this beer a refreshing complement to the approaching days of longer and brighter sunshine.”

Rain Shadows is an oak-aged mixed culture beer fermented with whole-cluster Syrah grapes. It has an elegant vibe to it, with flavors of dark ripe berry and black pepper and an 8.4% ABV.

“This is our first true beer/wine hybrid,” remarked Hansen. “We used whole-cluster Syrah from Garnier Vineyards in Mosier, OR, lightly crushing the grapes and then adding them to mature mixed-culture beer for extended maturation. The result is a beautiful, dark garnet-colored beer with just enough body and funk to let you know you’re drinking beer and not wine.”

Rain Shadows was purposely carbonated low to accentuate the wine character, akin to a slightly bubblier Lambrusco. The beer pairs wonderfully with red meats and hearty grilled vegetables.

Channel Capacity and Rain Shadows are available at both Von Ebert pub locations, Glendoveer and the Pearl, in bottles for on-site consumption or to-go.

