Virginia Beer Co. and Benchtop Brewing Co. Collaborate on Galactic Detour DIPA

NORFOLK and WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Galactic Detour is the first collaboration between Benchtop Brewing Company in Norfolk, VA and The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg, VA.

“It feels like just yesterday that the Benchtop Brewing Company crew was here tossing hops…but luckily it wasn’t yesterday, which means this dope DIPA collab is ready for launch,” exclaimed VBC co-founder Robby Willey. “We’ve been big fans of Benchtop since they opened. A couple of Williamsburg friends from the beer industry joined their team early on and a bunch of our regulars are their regulars too.”

As both breweries regularly feature eclectic India Pale Ale recipes, the decision was an easy one (with repeated requests from shared regulars) to focus a collaboration on the hop-forward side of brewing.

“Galaxy hops are in high demand right now, so we thought a recipe with hops that are not as commonly found would be a nice way to tie off a Double IPA recipe that features hop varieties from both of our breweries’ flagship IPA’s (Virginia Beer Co.’s Free Verse IPA and Benchtop Brewing Co.’s Proven Theory IPA),” noted Robby.

Citra, Azacca, and Galaxy hops combine for a hazy, 8.0% abv Double India Pale Ale swirling with redolent citrus aromas and tropical fruit flavors. Draft variants and Tallboy cans of Galactic Detour will be released at the Virginia Beer Co. on Saturday, 9/28, with limited draft and 4-packs becoming available in the Hampton Roads and Richmond areas shortly thereafter.

More information can be found at www.virginiabeerco.com.