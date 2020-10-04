VIDE Beverages Announces Exclusive Distribution Deal in Georgia

NEW YORK –VIDE Beverages Inc., a premium canned cocktail brand, announced today that it has entered an exclusive distribution partnership with Savannah Distributing Company Inc., a prominent purveyor of wine, beer, and spirits. In partnering with Savannah Distributing Company, VIDE now expands its distribution to the Georgia market, adding to the brand’s retail footprint in New York and Connecticut.

“As Georgia’s oldest beer, wine and spirits wholesale, we’re extremely proud to partner with our friends at VIDE as their exclusive distributor for Georgia,” says Eric Wittgen, On Premise Director of Sales at Savannah Distributing Company.

VIDE was founded in 2019 byCo-Founder & CEO Ryan Laverty and Co-Founder & COO Sal Campisi. After being misled by many malt-based seltzers, Laverty and Campisi set out to create a product of quality and transparency. VIDE products contain just three ingredients – six-time distilled, gluten-free vodka, lightly carbonated water and a dash of natural watermelon or cranberry flavor.The 5% ABV beverage is 99 calories,gluten-free, and contains zero sugar or zero carbs.

“The opportunity to partner with Savannah Distributing Company represents a huge step forward for VIDE,” says Campisi. “We are so excited to bring our brand to retailers in the Georgia market as we continue to expand our national distribution presence.”

VIDE is priced at $11.99 (for a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans) and can be shipped to 30 states.To find if shipping is available in your state, please visit: https://drinkvide.com/order-online. To learn more about VIDE, follow along on Instagram at @drinkvide or visit https://drinkvide.com/.

ABOUT VIDE BEVERAGES INC.

VIDE is a conveniently packaged, pre-mixed vodka soda with a hint of natural fruit flavor that comes in two varieties: Cranberry and Watermelon. Made with only three ingredients – carbonated water, six times distilled gluten-free vodka, and a dash of natural cranberry/watermelon flavor – VIDE is crisp, refreshing, and light. The brand was founded in 2019 by college best friends Ryan Laverty and Sal Campisi, who came together to create VIDE when they realized there was a gap in the market for a ready-to-drink product made with real vodka and shared a vision to deliver convenience and clean ingredients to the modern drinker. The premium canned cocktail is available for distribution in three states: New York, Connecticut, and Georgia. VIDE is priced at $11.99 (for a 4-pack of 12-ounce cans) and can be shipped to 30 states. For more information, visithttps://drinkvide.com/.

ABOUT SAVANNAH DISTRIBUTING COMPANY INC.

Savannah Distributing Company Inc. is a locally owned, family-operated premium beverage company that has served Georgia beverage retailers since 1938. From premium liquor brands, world-class wines and Champagnes to our position as Georgia’s most prominent distributor of American craft and imported beers, Savannah Distributing Company is a leader in connecting the most sought after brands with the retailers serving Georgia’s consumer market. For more information, visithttp://savdist.com/.