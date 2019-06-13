Victory Brewing Company Releases Summer Love Golden Ale and 2 Limited-Release Offerings

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. – This season, Victory Brewing Company is shouting their love of summer from rooftop to oceanfront to unite summer enthusiasts under one flag: the Flip Flop Nation. The brewery’s Flip Flop Nation rallies like-minded summer revelers around an optimistic mantra: Plant your flag! This is your beach, your party, and your official beer of summer. To live and breathe this sunny sentiment, the brewery is offering three essential beers: 1. Summer Love – an official craft beer for summer, 2. Liberty Bell Ringer Double Dry-hopped Double IPA, and 3. Rose Monkey White Wine Barrel-aged Belgian Ale.

Summer Love – An Official Craft Beer of Summer

Brewed every summer since its 2010 debut, Victory’s Summer Love is a fan favorite throughout the east coast. This 5.2% Golden Ale is all about good vibes with family and friends like celebrations after a ball game and legendary beach parties.

“Just as soon as it hit the market our Summer Love established itself as THE summer crush whose appeal cannot be denied,” said Victory Co-Founder, Bill Covaleski. “The lemony lift of whole flower hops floating above a lean and clean malt body continues to satisfy thirsts and add to warm summer memories, both old and new.”

Summer Love is a refreshing beer featuring lemony hop notes that create an unexpected burst of flavor and a vibrant taste that you will never forget. It is just what you expect from a taste of sunshine.

Limited Releases Bring an Extra Special Touch to Sunny Days

In addition to Victory’s Summer Love release and Flip Flop Nation experiences, Victory fans will be delighted this summer by two additional special beer releases: Liberty Bell Ringer DDH DIPA and Rose Monkey White Wine Barrel-aged Belgian Ale. In Liberty Bell Ringer, Victory brewers packed double the dry-hops, twice over and late in the brewing process to make the DDH DIPA sing with massive tropical, fruity hop flavor and aroma. On the other end of the flavor spectrum, Rosé Monkey is a barrel-aged take on the brewer’s famous Golden Monkey, aged to mystical perfection in Chardonnay oak barrels for months, then put into finishing tanks where 100% real cherry juice was added for a bright, fruity finish. Both beers are available for a limited time this summer while supplies last.

Find Victory's innovative and limited time offerings at retailers near you by exploring its Beer Finder at VictoryBeer.com/BeerFinder as well as Victory taprooms in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

About Victory Brewing Company

Headquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet. In 1996, Victory opened its doors to serve full-flavored, innovative beers putting curiosity and inspiration from their travels and the world around them into each delicious, high quality beer. By 2014 Victory outgrew the original Downingtown brewery and opened a second brewery in Parkesburg, PA. Victory operates three taprooms; the Downingtown site, Victory at Magnolia in Kennett Square and Parkesburg featuring self-guided brewery tours. In February 2016, Victory announced an alliance with Southern Tier Brewing Company under the partnership platform of Artisanal Brewing Ventures. In November 2018, Sixpoint Brewery joined Artisanal Brewing Ventures. Victory products are distributed to nine countries, over 30 states across the US, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. To learn more about Victory Brewing Company please visit www.victorybeer.com.