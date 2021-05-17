Urban South – HTX Introduces New Line of Nonalcoholic Beverages

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South – HTX is excited to introduce the “Placebo Effect” series of experimental non-alcoholic beverages available to guests of its taproom. The new line will feature small batches of carbonated, fruited beverages containing no alcohol and no gluten. Past flavors have included Coconut Delight, Marshmallow Lemonade and the most recent Watermelon Dragon Fruit Slush. Beverages in the Placebo Effect series are available in limited quantities on draft only at the Sawyer Yards taproom.

“Angela, one of our brewers here at Urban South, is the mastermind behind this new series,” said Dave Ohemer, General Manager of Urban South – HTX. “We noticed an increasing number of our guests were non-alcohol drinkers who still wanted to visit the brewery with friends and family for the atmosphere or to enjoy some of our local food options. Our brewing team is excited for the opportunity to experiment with some of the ingredients we use in our fruited sours and create an option for this growing audience. We’ve received great feedback so far and look forward to continuing to develop the Placebo Effect series.”

Beverages in the Placebo Effect series are inspired by Urban South – HTX’s popular Spilled series, a line of heavily fruited sour beers featuring fresh seasonal fruit. Similar to beers in the Spilled series, fans can expect a smoothie-like sip with a juicy finish from beverages in the Placebo Effect series, without the alcohol.

“We want to continue to create an inclusive experience for all of our guests,” said Angela Gabelman, creator of the Placebo Effect series. “Having an exciting non-alcoholic option that is just as creative and delicious as our beer options ensures that everyone feels welcome and is excited to join us at Urban South.”

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

