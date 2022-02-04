Urban South Brewery Welcomes Anna Jensen as Houston General Manager

Experienced hospitality and craft beer professional will oversee day-to-day operations of Urban South – HTX

HOUSTON — Urban South Brewery has named Anna Jensen as the new General Manager of its Houston brewery and taproom. Jensen has fifteen years of experience in hospitality and has spent the last eight years working in the craft beer industry. Previously Urban South’s On Premise Sales Director in New Orleans, Jensen will start her new role as General Manager in Houston this month.

As General Manager of Urban South – HTX, Jensen will support and supervise the day-to-day operations of the brewery and taproom, developing a welcoming culture through high quality craft beer. She will continue to develop strong relationships throughout Houston and beyond, expand events programming and drive an increase in local and visiting guests to the taproom.

“Our Houston taproom provides a place for community members and visitors to connect while enjoying some of the city’s most progressive and innovative beer styles,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our General Manager needs to be a passionate leader, a hospitality pro and a community-minded agent for growth. Anna brings all of these qualities and more to the table and already understands Urban South’s mission on a deep level. We look forward to watching her succeed in this new role.”

Jensen first joined the Urban South team in New Orleans in 2018 as a brand ambassador and quickly transitioned to a sales role. Most recently she acted as the On Premise Sales Director in New Orleans, overseeing on premise distribution for Urban South across its four-state distribution footprint and working closely with almost a dozen distribution partners. During this time Urban South doubled its production volume, expanded distribution into three additional states and added four employees to its sales team to keep up with demand. Prior to joining Urban South, Jensen was the General Manager of a Florida-based craft beer franchise where she opened new locations across the U.S. She has spent the last fifteen years in the service industry working in roles ranging from hostess to general manager.

“While I am sad to leave New Orleans behind me, I am thrilled to continue working for such an amazing company and honored to take over our Houston location,” said Jensen. “We have an incredible team here in Houston with so much passion, creativity and energy. I am really looking forward to achieving big things with them in 2022.”

Urban South – HTX opened in 2020 with a team of three and has grown to a team of 12 employees today. The brewery will celebrate its two year anniversary in February. To learn more, visit: https://urbansouthbrewery.com/taprooms/houston.

