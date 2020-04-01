Urban South Brewery Releases 17 Beer for Fourth Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans, is celebrating its fourth anniversary since opening its Tchoupitoulas Street location in 2016. In four years, the brewery has grown its volume by 750 percent, making it one of the fastest growing breweries in the country. Urban South will commemorate its anniversary with 17 exclusive anniversary beer releases, available for fans to pick up to go during city-wide closures for bars and restaurants. In addition, Urban South Brewery will be holding a series of Instagram Live events, where fans can enjoy and learn about the various anniversary beers with head brewer, Alex Flores.

“We hit the ground running on day one, and we haven’t slowed down since,” said Urban South Brewery founder, Jacob Landry. “We are consistently working to develop our brewery into a place for the community to spend time and share drinks, meals and laughter, and our brand into one that is firmly rooted in our culture and place. I am extremely proud of our incredible team, and our distribution and retail partners for their hard work over the past four years.”

Some of Urban South Brewery’s accomplishments in its fourth year of operation included:

Opened its first satellite location, a research and development brewery and taproom in Houston, Texas. Urban South – HTX is a 14,000 square-foot facility featuring a 10-barrel brewhouse, canning line and a dedicated barrel and blending room.

Released more than 100 unique brews and packaged more than 3.8 million cans in 2019.

Won nine awards in competitions including the U.S. Beer Open Championships, the Best of Craft Beer Awards, the Beer Army Beer Wars and the Can Can Awards.

Brewed three barrel-aged beers as a 2019 brewery partner in the Jameson Caskmates program.

Collaborated on specialty beers with organizations including Hogs for the Cause, Shuck Cancer New Orleans, Pontoon Brewing, Bottleshare, St. James Cheese Company and Baetje Farms, Cool Kids Coffee Roasters, Friends of Bayou St. John and more.

Urban South Brewery was founded in 2016 by Louisiana natives Jacob Landry and Kyle Huling. The pair launched Urban South with the vision to combine the heritage and legacy of European brewing production with the American-style beers they grew up drinking in the South. In true Louisiana fashion, Landry and Huling knew they had to share their gospel of good beer. Today Urban South Brewery operates with fearlessness and integrity in an effort to brew the South’s most respected beer.

Anniversary beers will be available to go from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. everyday until further notice. Beer lovers can order ahead for pickup online or by phone, or visit the store to pick up the beer of their choice. Orders will be ready within 30 minutes, and a valid 21+ ID is necessary for pickup.

