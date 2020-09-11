Urban South Brewery Releases 12-Pack of Who Dat Golden Ale

NEW ORLEANS — Urban South Brewery is excited to announce that its fan favorite Who Dat Golden Ale is now available for consumers to purchase in a 12-pack — for when a 6-pack just isn’t enough to get through the weekend. A phrase that carries the city’s spirit and a beer that embodies the Who Dat lifestyle, Who Dat Golden Ale is brewed with pilsner and flaked barley for a crisp and refreshing finish. Citra and Hallertau Blanc hops give a punch of lemongrass, green grape and grapefruit.

WHERE: Beer drinkers can purchase Who Dat 12-packs on shelves throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint or order online for pick-up at https://urban-south-brewery.square.site/.

WHEN: Now available