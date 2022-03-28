Urban South Brewery Launches New Beer to Benefit Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

100% of proceeds from “Double Spilled: Slava Ukraini” beer sales to be donated to the International Rescue Committee

In solidarity with the families and refugees of Ukraine, Urban South Brewery has launched a new beer to raise funds for humanitarian efforts and emergency response in Ukraine. Double Spilled: Slava Ukraini will be available at both Urban South’s New Orleans and Houston taprooms and 100% of the proceeds from beer sales will be donated to the International Rescue Committee.

“As a team, we felt a powerful call to support the people of Ukraine in any way we could,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Beer is what we do best, and we’ve seen time and time again the power beer has to bring people together and inspire a sense of fellowship. The International Rescue Committee is doing incredible work on the ground in Poland and Ukraine to assist refugees and provide emergency aid. By launching this new beer, we hope to raise awareness within our local communities and encourage our fans to support this important cause.”

Double Spilled: Slava Ukraini is part of Urban South’s popular Spilled series, a line of heavily fruited sour beers brewed using hundreds of pounds of fresh fruit to sweeten the tartness of the underlying sour base. This edition is packed with pineapple, tangerine and banana. “Slava Ukraini” pays tribute to the Ukrainian national salute that means “Glory to Ukraine!”

The new beer will be available for online presale in both New Orleans and Houston starting Thursday, March 31, and will be available for pickup and in-person purchase at both locations on Friday, April 1. To learn more, visit UrbanSouthBrewery.com.

