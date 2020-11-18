Urban South Brewery Launches Hard Seltzer Brand Paradise Park

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery has added a new hard seltzer brand to its portfolio: Paradise Park Hard Seltzer. The hard seltzer line joins Urban South’s Paradise Park brand family, which currently also includes Paradise Park American Lager. Paradise Park Hard Seltzers will be available at the Tchoupitoulas Street taproom and throughout Urban South’s New Orleans distribution footprint in single flavor six-packs or variety 12-packs.

“Hard seltzers are continuing to grow in relevance and popularity in the craft community, and the Urban South team has created its own unique contribution to the evolution of this beverage category,” says Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Our goal was to create new and innovative flavors using real fruit that were different from what is already flooding the shelves. We put a high level of research and development effort into our seltzer line, and wanted to incorporate flavors from our most popular offerings.”

Paradise Park Hard Seltzers are gluten-free, under 100 calories, and feature real fruit with no added sugars. Current flavors include:

  • Lime Cucumber – House-pressed cucumber juice and lime combine for a sparkling spa water experience. Inspired by Urban South’s award-winning Lime Cucumber Gose.
  • Rocket Pop – Sweet cherry, blue raspberry and tart lime create a twist on the nostalgic summer treat. Inspired by Urban South’s summer seasonal Rocket Pop Gose.
  • Raspberry Limeade – A sweet, tart and refreshing sip made possible by an abundance of raspberries and lime. Inspired by Urban South’s Taproom Gose.

The Paradise Park brand family is designed to create a local value brand in the larger, more domestic-driven brand categories of light lagers and hard seltzers. Driven equally by price and quality, all offerings within the Paradise Park family are well-crafted, use real ingredients, and provide a lighter option under 125 calories. Urban South plans to continue adding new offerings to the Paradise Park brand family over time.

To learn more about Paradise Park Hard Seltzers, visit: Instagram.com/paradise_park_.

About Urban South Brewery 

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx

Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

