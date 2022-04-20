Urban South Brewery Introduces New Hard Seltzer Variety Pack

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Urban South Brewery has introduced the Daq Pack, a new hard seltzer variety pack featuring daiquiri-inspired flavors of the brewery’s Paradise Park Hard Seltzer line. The Paradise Park Hard Seltzer Daq Pack is a 12-can variety pack with four cans each of Urban South’s innovative hard seltzer flavors infused with popular daiquiri flavors. The Daq Pack is currently available throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Paradise Park Hard Seltzer flavors featured in the Daq Pack include:

New Orleans Hurricane: Valencia orange, passionfruit and pomegranate combine, paying tribute to the infamous walk-around-town New Orleans cocktail.

Strawberry Colada: Part strawberry daiquiri, part pina colada and totally delicious.

Electric Lemonade: Tart lemon meshes with sweet lemonade and a dash of blue curacao for the familiar electrifying blue hue.

Urban South offers a number of hard seltzer variety 12-packs including a Summer Seltzer variety pack and now, the Daq Pack. Rocket Pop, Lime Cucumber and Raspberry Limeade Paradise Park Hard Seltzers are available year-round in six-pack cans and in a Paradise Park Hard Seltzer variety 12-pack.

The Paradise Park brand family was designed to create a local value option in the larger, more domestic-driven categories of light lagers, hard seltzers and IPAs. All Paradise Park offerings are driven equally by quality and value, featuring real ingredients and providing customers with a lighter drink option under 125 calories. Urban South plans to continue adding new varieties to the Paradise Park brand family in the future.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), and 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

https://urbansouthbrewery.com