Urban South Brewery Introduces Driftee, the Newest THC Seltzer Produced in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La.— Urban South Brewery, a trailblazer in the craft beverage industry, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation, Driftee—a non-alcoholic, Delta-9 THC seltzer that is set to take Louisiana’s craft beverage scene to new heights.

Driftee offers a unique blend of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC in a sparkling seltzer form. This guilt-free formula contains zero carbs, calories, or sugar and is available in three enticing flavors—Lemon Lavender, Tangerine Ginger, and Grapefruit. This exciting new beverage option joins Urban South Brewery’s renowned product lineup, which includes favorites such as Paradise Park American Lager, Holy Roller Hazy IPA, Juvie Juice, and a variety of hard seltzers.

Urban South Brewery, known for its local and global acclaim, is proud to produce and package Driftee in Louisiana. This strategic move not only reflects the brewery’s commitment to supporting the local economy, but also sets a precedent for production within the state.

The brewery has entered into a partnership with Wines Unlimited, a leading beverage distributor, to ensure that Driftee reaches every corner of Louisiana. Consumers can find Driftee at major grocery chains, including the popular Rouses, making it immediately accessible to a wide audience.

“At Urban South, we’re always pushing boundaries, and Driftee is a testament to our commitment to innovation,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “Driftee isn’t just a beverage; it’s an experience. Crafting this THC-infused seltzer has been a labor of love, and we’re proud to bring something different to the communities we serve.”

As one of only two THC seltzers produced in Louisiana, Urban South Brewery is not just launching a seltzer, but solidifying its reputation as the craft beverage pioneers of the South.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, award-winning Urban South Brewery has established itself as one of the leading Southern regional craft breweries. From its original New Orleans taproom, to its satellite location in Texas – Urban South – HTX, to its recently acquired Perfect Plain Brewing Co. in Pensacola, Florida, the brewery produces high-quality, affordable beers that are easy to drink and a great way to enhance any occasion. Known for its flagship Paradise Park American Lager and Holy Roller IPA, fruited sours and hard seltzers, recent accolades include: 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Gold and Bronze), 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze, 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver) and 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner with a belief that beer is a family affair.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com/beverages/driftee