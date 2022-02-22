Urban South Brewery Celebrates Two Years in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Urban South – HTX is celebrating another year of growth and success in Houston this month. The research and development-focused brewery first opened its doors in Houston’s Sawyer Yards in February of 2020 and is Urban South Brewery’s first venture outside of Louisiana. In just two years of operation, Urban South – HTX has grown from a team of three to 12 employees, released more than 450 unique beers and packaged over 600,000 cans of beer.

“From the beginning, our vision with this venture was to give our brewing team the opportunity to experiment and be creative, bringing innovative new options to the Houston beer community,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “I’m so proud of all that our team has accomplished in its first two years of operation, despite facing an unexpected global pandemic in year one. We have grand plans for the future and I know our entire team is looking forward to achieving big things as our brewery continues to grow.”

In its second year of business, Urban South – HTX has achieved a great deal of success:

Collaborated with over 40 craft breweries across the country on small batch special release beers including SpindleTap Brewery, Celestial Beerworks, Craft Beer Kings, Baa Baa Brewhouse, Kings Brewing Co., Tripping Animals Brewing Co., Turning Point Beer, Weathered Souls Brewing Co. and more.

Hosted the inaugural Boom Shaka Lager Fest, a beer festival showcasing lager beers with more than 30 participating breweries from across the country.

Launched several new beer series including Chromatic (a triple IPA series); Combo Plate (a double IPA series inspired by the concept of Tex-Mex combo plates); Lifted (a gluten-free sour series); What You Know About It (a lager series); and Blue Light (a stout series).

Introduced the “One Off Wednesdays” series, a research and development initiative showcasing innovative beer styles with creative ingredients as a method for the brewing team to test out new flavor profiles.

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery quickly became a fan-favorite in the state of Louisiana and earned the title of largest craft brewery in New Orleans in just three short years. Urban South chose Houston as its first satellite location to celebrate the deep connection between the cities of Houston and New Orleans. Urban South – HTX opened its doors for the first time on February 29, 2020 and will celebrate its second anniversary with a variety of events and new beer releases. To stay up-to-date on anniversary events at Urban South – HTX, follow along on social media (@urbansouth_htx).

Urban South Brewery emphasizes fearlessness and integrity with the intention to brew the South’s most respected beer

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2021 Craft Beer Marketing Awards (Gold), 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

